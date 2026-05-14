Flat Creek Bridge traffic switch Friday

JACKSON, Wyo. Beginning this Friday, May 15, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman Corp will be switching traffic to the west half of the Flat Creek Bridge as construction continues on deck repairs. Similar to the first month of work, the five-lane road will continue to be reduced to two lanes, one in each direction, for the safety of the traveling public and the working crews. As a reminder, the bridge continues to remain under two-lane traffic for the duration of the entire project. Travelers should avoid the area if possible, expect delays during commuting hours and plan their trips accordingly.

Crews have been working on the Flat Creek Bridge south of Jackson, near Smith’s, on US 26/89/189/191 for the last month. The overall work includes partial removal of the bridge deck and replacing sections of the deck and railing, as well as various other repairs and painting. Teton County has opened the Garaman pathway, so the previous detour will no longer be needed through the construction project. WYDOT will continue to make every effort not to impact multi-modal access for local travelers during the work.

“Crews are working hard to meet the completion date,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

Concrete and bridge repair work requires favorable temperatures, so work schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. The work is scheduled to finish by June 10th. Crews have a 45-day window to complete the bridge repairs.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.