Jiménez Passes Resolution Highlighting Arise Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- State Rep. Lilian Jiménez, D-Chicago, honored Arise Chicago with House Resolution 736, recognizing the organization’s 35 years of advocacy, education and leadership in protecting workers’ rights and advancing economic justice across Illinois.

“For 35 years, Arise Chicago has been a powerful advocate for workers across Chicago and Illinois,” said Jiménez. “Their commitment to dignity, fairness and justice in the workplace, especially for immigrant workers and underserved communities, has empowered thousands of people to better understand and defend their rights on the job.”

Jiménez’s House Resolution 736 honors Arise Chicago for its longstanding efforts to combat wage theft, workplace discrimination, and labor exploitation. Since its founding in 1991, the organization has worked alongside workers to educate communities on labor protections and advocate for stronger workplace standards.

Founded by a coalition of faith leaders, Arise Chicago was created to combat poverty, worker pay malpractice, low wages and discrimination against immigrants. The organization also pioneered one of the nation’s first multilingual Workers’ Rights Manuals in Spanish, English and Polish. Through its organizing, legal advocacy and worker support efforts, Arise Chicago has helped recover more than $10 million in unpaid wages and compensation for workers.

“The work that Arise Chicago does to educate and advocate for workers is incredibly important,” said Jiménez. “They provide critical resources that help individuals navigate workplace challenges. Their work continues to strengthen and uplift working people across our state.”

Rep. Jiménez was joined by members of Arise Chicago while presenting HR 736 in recognition of the organization’s 35th anniversary and continued commitment to advancing workers’ rights in Illinois.