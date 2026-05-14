GraceVoice™ Launches 'Renew Your Faith' App Featuring Prayer, Scripture, and Voice Support

GraceVoice™: Renew Your Faith — a new Bible, prayer, and faith talk app now available on Apple App Store and Google Play. GraceVoice™: Renew Your Faith — a new Bible, prayer, and faith talk app available on Apple App Store and Google Play. GraceVoice™: Renew Your Faith — a new Bible, prayer, and faith talk app available on Apple App Store and Google Play.

Now available on Apple App Store and Google Play, GraceVoice helps users grow in faith through Bible study, prayer, voice conversations, and daily reflection.

People today are searching for hope, peace, and spiritual encouragement in everyday life. GraceVoice was created to help meet people where they are.” — Gary Ray, Faith Director at GraceVoice™

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GraceVoice™ Launches “Renew Your Faith,” a New Bible, Prayer & Faith Talk App

New app offers Bible reflection, prayer, faith-based voice conversations, and spiritual encouragement to help users renew their faith daily.

GraceVoice™ today announced the launch of its new app, GraceVoice™: Renew Your Faith, now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Designed for today’s busy and digitally connected world, GraceVoice helps individuals strengthen their faith through Bible reading, prayer, uplifting devotionals, faith-based voice conversations, and personal reflection—anytime and anywhere.

As many people search for peace, purpose, and spiritual consistency in a fast-moving world, GraceVoice offers a simple and approachable way to reconnect with faith through modern technology.

“People today are looking for hope, truth, and encouragement—but many are not finding it through traditional paths alone,” said Gary Ray, Faith Director at GraceVoice. “GraceVoice was created to meet people where they are, offering biblically grounded support in a format that feels natural, uplifting, and easy to engage with.”

GraceVoice™: Renew Your Faith Includes:

• Daily prayers for real-life situations

• Bible readings and reflection

• Faith-based voice conversations for encouragement and support

• Quiet moments for prayer and peace

• Faith guidance anytime, anywhere

• 24/7 access from mobile devices

The platform is especially helpful for individuals who may be unable to attend in-person services due to schedule, mobility, health, or personal circumstances.

GraceVoice is not intended to replace church communities, pastoral leadership, or in-person worship. Instead, it serves as a supportive tool that helps users build consistency, curiosity, and confidence in their personal faith journey.

“Many people feel overwhelmed by the noise of daily life,” Ray added. “Sometimes what they need most is a simple moment of peace, a prayer, a Scripture reading, or a caring voice reminding them they are not alone.”

GraceVoice is a peaceful place to share what’s on your heart and receive faith-based encouragement. The app connects users with compassionate faith coaches designed to listen, encourage, and help navigate everyday life through thoughtful conversation and spiritual reflection.

Whether users want to talk about their day, ask questions about faith, reflect on Scripture, or simply take a quiet moment to pray, GraceVoice is designed to provide encouragement and spiritual support throughout the day.

GraceVoice™: Renew Your Faith is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, with a free trial available for new users.

Learn more at:

https://GraceVoice.app

About GraceVoice™

GraceVoice creates modern digital tools designed to help people grow in faith through prayer, Scripture, encouragement, and uplifting conversations. The company’s mission is to make spiritual support more accessible in everyday life.

Important Notice

GraceVoice provides spiritual encouragement and conversation but is not intended to replace professional counseling, therapy, or medical advice.

Media Contact

GraceVoice Team

contact@gracevoice.app

https://GraceVoice.app

Terms & Conditions:

https://gracevoice.app/terms-conditions

Privacy Policy:

https://gracevoice.app/privacy-policy

GraceVoice App Preview | Renew Your Faith Daily with Prayer, Bible, Quiet Room, Peace, Encouragement & Faith Talk.

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