Automotix Unveils Ask Hank™ at the URG Conference in Denver — The First AI-Powered Sales Engine for Auto Parts

Ask Hank™ enables real-time voice interaction, allowing customers to speak naturally and receive expert auto parts guidance instantly. Ask Hank™ acts as a real-time AI mechanic, letting users ask questions by voice and receive immediate, intelligent guidance on parts and repairs. Ask Hank™ provides real-time AI-powered recommendations, helping customers choose the best engine option based on value, reliability, and fitment.

Ask Hank™ helps customers find the right parts, verify fitment, and locate installation shops using real-time conversational AI.

The auto parts industry has struggled with wrong orders and returns. Ask Hank™ solves this by understanding intent, verifying fitment, and recommending the best option.” — Efi Gershom, CEO of Automotix

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotix, a leading online marketplace for engines, transmissions, rear axles, transfer cases, and parts, today announced the launch of Ask Hank™, a breakthrough AI-powered experience designed to transform how customers search, verify, and purchase automotive parts.

Unveiled this week at the URG Conference in Denver, Ask Hank™ introduces a new category in automotive eCommerce—combining real-time guidance, fitment verification, and intelligent recommendations into a single, conversational experience.

Unlike traditional search tools or support chatbots, Ask Hank™ functions as a real-time AI mechanic and sales advisor, helping users quickly find the right part, understand their best options, and even locate nearby shops for installation.

“The auto parts industry has struggled for years with miscommunication, wrong part orders, and costly returns,” said Efi Gershom, CEO of Automotix. “Ask Hank changes that. It doesn’t just answer questions—it understands intent, verifies fitment, and recommends the best option for each customer.”

A Smarter Way to Buy Auto Parts

Ask Hank™ simplifies the buying process by combining:

Fitment intelligence — helping customers confirm exact compatibility

Smart recommendations — ranking options based on price, mileage, warranty, and overall value

Conversational AI — allowing users to speak or chat naturally, like talking to a mechanic

Shop discovery — helping customers find nearby installation providers

Ask Hank™ also supports multilingual voice and chat interactions, including Spanish, allowing customers to communicate naturally and confidently in their preferred language.

The result is a faster, more confident buying experience that reduces costly mistakes and improves overall satisfaction.

Built for the Future of Automotive Commerce

As digital expectations continue to rise, Ask Hank™ positions Automotix at the forefront of AI-driven transformation in the automotive aftermarket industry.

“We’re not just improving search—we’re redefining the buying experience,” Gershom added. “Ask Hank is the beginning of a much larger vision to bring intelligence, trust, and simplicity into a very complex industry.”

Ask Hank™ is powered by Hank AI™, Automotix’s proprietary AI engine, and is now live on Automotix. The platform will continue to evolve with new capabilities, including VIN recognition, predictive diagnostics, and personalized recommendations.

See Ask Hank™ in Action

A short demo is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NS50426Pwo

About Automotix

Automotix is a trusted online marketplace specializing in engines, transmissions, rear axles, transfer cases, and automotive parts. With over 20 years of experience, Automotix is committed to delivering quality, transparency, and innovation in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Meet Ask Hank™ – Your AI Mechanic for Auto Parts (Live Demo)

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