As Loneliness Rises Among Older Adults, SoloMate™ Introduces a New Kind of AI Companion

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loneliness among older adults has quietly become one of the most pressing — and least addressed — public health challenges of our time. Millions of seniors live alone, far from family, with limited daily interaction. While technology has transformed nearly every aspect of modern life, it has largely failed to offer older adults something simple, human, and emotionally supportive: someone to talk to.

SoloMate™ was created to explore a new idea — that artificial intelligence, when designed ethically and thoughtfully, can help reduce feelings of isolation by offering companionship, conversation, and emotional presence.

“Technology shouldn’t only optimize productivity,” said Efi Gershom, Founder of SoloMate™. “It should also care about how people feel. SoloMate is not about replacing human relationships — it’s about filling the quiet moments when no one else is there.”

A New Model of AI Companionship

Unlike traditional chatbots or task-based assistants, SoloMate™ is being designed as a conversational companion — one that listens, responds with warmth, and adapts to the user’s preferences and emotional needs over time.

The vision behind SoloMate™ is intentionally narrow and human-focused:

• To provide friendly, judgment-free conversation

• To support emotional well-being without medical claims

• To offer older adults a sense of routine, familiarity, and presence

• To complement — not replace — family, caregivers, and communities

“Our parents and grandparents grew up talking on the phone,” Gershom added. “They didn’t grow up navigating complex apps. We’re rethinking AI from their point of view.”

Why Now?

Recent studies have linked chronic loneliness in older adults to increased risks of depression, cognitive decline, and physical health issues. At the same time, demographic shifts mean more seniors are aging alone — often outliving spouses and living far from children.

SoloMate™ emerges at the intersection of these realities, asking a fundamental question: What if technology could help people feel less invisible?

Built With Care, Not Hype

The SoloMate™ team emphasizes that the platform is being developed with clear ethical boundaries. The AI does not claim to be human, does not replace professional care, and is designed to encourage real-world connection whenever possible.

“We are deeply aware of the responsibility that comes with building something for a vulnerable population,” said Gershom. “That’s why we’re inviting experts, caregivers, and creators to help shape this responsibly.”

An Invitation to Collaborate

SoloMate™ is currently inviting care professionals and geriatric experts, faith and community leaders, mental wellness advocates, and content creators who care about aging and connection.

Those interested in early access, collaboration, or conversation are encouraged to learn more at https://SoloMate.app and https://SoloMate.co.

“This is not just a product launch,” Gershom said. “It’s a conversation about how we treat aging, loneliness, and human connection in a digital world.”

About SoloMate™

SoloMate™ is an AI-powered companionship platform designed to support emotional connection and reduce feelings of loneliness among older adults. Built with a human-first philosophy, SoloMate™ focuses on conversation, presence, and ethical AI design.

Media & Collaboration Inquiries

press@solomate.app

