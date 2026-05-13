THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches May Dash Cam Promotion with AUTOBARN Australia

THINKWARE

Offers up to 30% off select dash cam models across premium 4K, 2K, and Full HD lineups

This AUTOBARN May promotion provides Australian customers with an excellent opportunity to experience THINKWARE’s premium dash cam technology at outstanding value.” — A THINKWARE representative

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a global leader in dash cam technology, has announced a series of limited-time deals in partnership with AUTOBARN Australia, one of the country’s leading automotive aftermarket retailers.

As part of the promotion, Australian drivers can access substantial price reductions across select THINKWARE dash cam models during the month of May, with savings of up to 30% off standard retail pricing.

The offers span a curated selection of the company’s premium 4K UHD, 2K QHD, and Full HD dash cams, delivering advanced safety and surveillance technology at highly competitive price points.

Premium 4K models on sale include:

U3000 (AUD 955.49, down from AUD 999.99)

U1000 Plus (AUD 699.99, down from AUD 899.99)

2K models on sale include:

Q1000 (AUD 661.49, down from AUD 849.99)

Q200 (AUD 349.99, down from AUD 499.99)

These models offer a range of sought after features including ultra-clear video resolution, advanced parking surveillance, Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS tracking, Super Night Vision, and THINKWARE CONNECTED smart app compatibility on selected models.

A THINKWARE representative stated, “This AUTOBARN May promotion provides Australian customers with an excellent opportunity to experience THINKWARE’s premium dash cam technology at outstanding value. From flagship 4K models to practical everyday solutions, we are proud to offer a lineup that meets the needs of a wide range of drivers.”

The campaign will run for a set period through participating AUTOBARN retail stores and online channels across Australia.

THINKWARE continues to strengthen its presence in Australia by delivering innovative dash cam solutions designed to enhance driver safety, vehicle security, and peace of mind.

For more information, visit www.thinkware.com

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

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