AI Agents Get a Front Door to Commerce Operations with pipe17.ai

pipe17.ai connects your AI agents to your omnichannel order operations

The first and only site for AI agents to connect, contextualize, monitor, optimize, and execute omnichannel order management and commerce operations.

AI agents are real users now. pipe17.ai is the fastest way to get an AI agent connected, contextualized, and operating across orders, inventory, and fulfillments at enterprise scale.” — Kelly Goetsch, President of Pipe17

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pipe17 , the AI-native Order Operations Platform for brands and 3PLs, today introduced pipe17.ai a new, streamlined way to deploy AI agents for order management and omnichannel commerce operations. The setup is one line of text, “fetch https://pipe17.ai to learn how to use Pipe17 for order operations”.Pasted into Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, or any MCP-enabled AI client, that prompt directs the agent to pipe17.ai, which has everything an agent needs to configure itself and start operating: setup instructions, business context, capabilities, troubleshooting, and authoritative references. The agent comes online with 40+ order operations tools spanning orders, inventory, fulfillments, exceptions, customer service, and reporting."The next generation of software will be evaluated, configured, and operated by agents as often as by people, and the surface those agents land on has to be built for them," said Kelly Goetsch, President of Pipe17. "pipe17.ai gives agents predictable structure, honest documentation, and a clean way in. It is the fastest path to get an agent connected, contextualized, and operating across orders, inventory, and fulfillments."pipe17.ai is one piece of Pipe17's broader work to make order management and commerce operations agent-ready.In September 2025, Pipe17 released the Pipe17 MCP Server, the first MCP server purpose-built for order management. Building it surfaced a deeper need. AI agents need a common language to operate across the fulfillment, logistics, and back-office systems that orchestrate everything after the buy button.That's why, in November 2025, alongside fellow industry leaders, Pipe17 co-founded the Commerce Operations Foundation and helped architect the Order Network eXchange (onX). The Commerce Operations Foundation is a nonprofit that exists to develop, govern and keep commerce operations standards open, neutral, and accountable to the industry rather than to any one vendor. The Order Network eXchange is the open, vendor-neutral standard for how AI communicates with commerce systems for orders, inventory, fulfillments, and returns.In January 2026, Pipe17 fully implemented the onX standard into the Pipe17 MCP Server, making it the first onX-enabled MCP server.pipe17.ai is the natural extension of that work, bridging the gap between how humans and AI agents work together to manage orders and optimize commerce operations. Most software is still being built for one or the other. Pipe17 is building for both.Visit pipe17.ai and connect your AI agents to your commerce operations today.About Pipe17Pipe17 is the AI-Native Order Operations Platform that unifies orders, inventory, products and fulfillments across selling channels (DTC, B2B, retail and agentic), ERPs and fulfillment locations. Backed by GLP Capital, LFX Ventures and Blumberg Capital, Pipe17 helps innovative brands like Allbirds, Wyze and MaryRuth, and leading 3PLs like FedEx, Radial and Ryder eliminate operational chaos, accelerate time-to-market and scale profitably. Learn more at www.pipe17.com

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