Pipe17 Launches Estimated Delivery Date Capability for Accurate Delivery Promises Across Every Selling Channel

API-first EDD capability evaluates inventory, carrier performance, and fulfillment constraints in real time to deliver checkout-speed delivery promises.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pipe17 , whose Order Operations Platform powers commerce operations for enterprise brands and fulfillment service providers, today announced its Estimated Delivery Date (EDD) capability. Pipe17's EDD calculates accurate, specific delivery promises in real time and serves them wherever customers are buying: on product pages, in the cart, at checkout, or within agentic workflows.When inventory is spread across multiple warehouses, stores, and 3PL partners, with varying carrier performance and transit times by region, generating an accurate delivery promise is complex. Pipe17's EDD makes it simple. One API call evaluates inventory across your entire fulfillment network (factoring in carrier service levels, transit times, operating hours, holidays, and capacity constraints) and returns accurate delivery promises across multiple service levels."Pipe17's EDD draws from a dedicated, continuously-updated data source built specifically for delivery promise calculations," said Daniel Fowler, Sr. Product Manager at Pipe17. "The service is always running with no cold starts, so delivery promises are returned in milliseconds, not seconds."For brands, Pipe17's delivery promise closes a critical gap in the pre-purchase experience. Giving shoppers a specific, reliable estimated delivery date at checkout improves conversion, builds customer confidence, and reduces unnecessary support volume. For Shopify merchants, a reference EDD implementation is available as a starting point for surfacing delivery promises in your storefront.For 3PLs, Pipe17's estimated delivery date capability adds measurable value for your clients and gives you a competitive advantage over fulfillment providers who can't serve accurate delivery promises. Merchant clients get better checkout conversion, their customers get accurate delivery promises, and the fulfillment guidance embedded in every EDD response helps optimize how orders flow through your fulfillment network.Read the full announcement on the Pipe17 blog About Pipe17Pipe17 is the AI-Native Order Operations Platform that unifies orders, inventory, products and fulfillments across selling channels (DTC, B2B, retail and agentic), ERPs and fulfillment locations. Backed by GLP Capital, LFX Ventures and Blumberg Capital, Pipe17 helps innovative brands like Allbirds, Wyze and MaryRuth, and leading 3PLs like FedEx, Radial and Ryder eliminate operational chaos, accelerate time-to-market and scale profitably. Learn more at www.pipe17.com

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