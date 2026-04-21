Pipe17 Launches StoreOps, Making Every Store a First-Class Fulfillment Node, Turning Idle Store Inventory Into Sales

Purpose-built mobile execution app connects store networks to Pipe17, turning every retail location into a fulfillment node for ship-from-store and BOPIS.

Every store in a brand's network is now a connected fulfillment node, powered by the same Order Operations Platform that runs their warehouses, 3PLs, and digital channels.” — Mo Afshar, CEO and Co-founder of Pipe17

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pipe17 , whose Order Operations Platform powers commerce operations for enterprise brands and fulfillment service providers, today announced the general availability of Pipe17 StoreOps, a purpose-built mobile execution app for ship-from-store and buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) fulfillment. StoreOps connects retail store networks into Pipe17's Order Operations Platform, turning every store location into a fulfillment node alongside warehouses and third-party logistics providers.Historically, retail store networks have sat outside the order flow. Online orders route to warehouses while in-store inventory sits idle, often within miles of the customer. StoreOps closes that gap."Most enterprise brands are paying rent, staffing, and stocking at hundreds of store locations that sit entirely outside their fulfillment operation," said Mo Afshar, CEO of Pipe17. "StoreOps changes that. Every store in a brand's network is now a connected fulfillment node, powered by the same Order Operations Platform that runs their warehouses, 3PLs, and digital channels. That's a fundamentally different model than bolting a store fulfillment app onto an existing stack."StoreOps is platform-agnostic and POS-agnostic by design, connecting through the Pipe17 Network to the commerce platforms, point-of-sale systems, and carrier relationships brands have already built.Any order Pipe17 ingests, from DTC, B2B, marketplace, retail, or agentic channels, can be routed to a store and executed through the same StoreOps workflow.Tracking numbers and fulfillment status sync back to the originating order source, inventory to the store's POS, stock levels across every selling channel, and financial data to connected ERP systems.Location groups give operations teams centralized control over wave rules, SLA thresholds, and routing logic for entire groups of stores so the system scales from 10 locations to 10,000 without adding operational complexity.For 3PLs, StoreOps adds ship-from-store and BOPIS as a managed service for brand clients without building new infrastructure. Wave configuration, SLA visibility, and full-stack sync work the same way across every brand a 3PL manages, making store fulfillment a billable offering rather than a one-off implementation project.Read the full announcement on the Pipe17 blog About Pipe17Pipe17 is the AI-Native Order Operations Platform that unifies orders, inventory, products and fulfillments across selling channels (DTC, B2B, retail and agentic), ERPs and fulfillment locations. Backed by GLP Capital, LFX Ventures and Blumberg Capital, Pipe17 helps innovative brands like Allbirds, Wyze and MaryRuth, and leading 3PLs like FedEx, Radial and Ryder eliminate operational chaos, accelerate time-to-market and scale profitably. Learn more at www.pipe17.com

Introducing Pipe17 StoreOps: Ship-From-Store & BOPIS for Enterprise Brands and 3PLs

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