Birdeye’s Agentic CMO Program Names 60 Agentic Marketing Visionary Award Winners

Agentic Marketing Visionary Awards

Chosen from 750 nominees, the inaugural class recognizes marketing leaders from iconic multi-location brands redefining how teams use AI to scale local growth.

As a CMO, I know the hard part is not talking about AI. It is turning AI into everyday execution. We selected leaders who are doing exactly that across complex, multi-location organizations.” — Deepak Bahree, Chief Marketing Officer, Birdeye

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdeye, the #1 agentic marketing platform for multi-location brands, today announced the inaugural winners of the Agentic Marketing Visionary Awards, presented by The Agentic CMO Program.

Selected from 750 nominees, the 60 winners represent senior marketing leaders from some of the most recognized multi-location brands in North America. The awards recognize executives who are applying AI to real business challenges across visibility, engagement, customer experience, insights, and local execution at scale.

The Birdeye Agentic CMO Program was created to recognize, connect, and amplify the most forward-thinking marketing leaders in multi-location business. This inaugural winners cohort, represents the executives setting the standard for what modern, AI-driven marketing leadership looks like at scale.

Winners were selected through an independent evaluation process across five areas: AI strategy maturity, operational integration, speed of adoption, measurable impact, and industry influence.

"As a CMO, I know the hard part is not talking about AI. It is turning AI into everyday execution. We selected leaders who are doing exactly that across complex, multi-location organizations, from visibility and customer engagement to feedback, insights, and local execution. Chosen from 750 nominees, this inaugural group represents a very select class of marketers helping define what leadership looks like in the AI era."

— Deepak Bahree, Chief Marketing Officer, Birdeye

2026 Winners: Industries & Brands Represented

This year’s 60 Agentic Marketing Visionaries span six industry clusters, representing some of the most operationally complex, consumer-facing brands in North America:

- Restaurants & Fast Food

QSR, fast casual, and full-service dining - including some of the most recognized restaurant brands in the world.

-Retail

Big-box, specialty, home improvement, beauty, and pharmacy retail spanning America’s most visited store networks.

- Finance & Insurance

Top-tier banks, financial services firms, and insurance companies managing marketing across thousands of branches and touchpoints.

- Healthcare, Hospitality & Services

Healthcare systems, global hotel brands, logistics, fitness, environmental services, and early childhood education.

- Automotive, Transportation & Technology

Global auto manufacturers, telecom carriers, IT services firms, mobility brands, and entertainment.

- Specialty Retail, Apparel & Consumer Brand Groups

Home and outdoor retail, iconic apparel brands, water treatment, and multi-brand QSR holding companies.

Full winner profiles are available at birdeye.com/visionary-awards/winners.

Learn More

To explore the full list of winners, learn about the Birdeye Agentic CMO Program, and apply for future cohorts, visit:

birdeye.com/visionary-awards

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the #1 Agentic Marketing Platform for multi-location brands. Where other tools show data, Birdeye’s AI agents drive real business outcomes, automating the full marketing flywheel across awareness, conversion, and experience. Powered by BirdAI and a unified data platform, Birdeye replaces fragmented marketing tools with a single platform that manages the customer journey at scale. Trusted by the largest enterprise brands globally, Birdeye helps organizations grow their local presence, manage their reputation, and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. With teams across the U.S., EMEA, and APAC, Birdeye is redefining how enterprises win locally. Learn more at birdeye.com.

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