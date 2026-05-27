Birdeye Earns #1 Enterprise Rankings Across 14 Categories in G2 Summer 2026 Awards Dominating the G2 Summer 2026 Awards

G2 leadership fueled by AI innovation and 113% surge in enterprise adoption

Within just one quarter of launching our AEO capabilities, Birdeye was recognized as a G2 Leader in the category, reinforcing our deep understanding of where local discovery is headed.” — Dave Lehman, President and COO, Birdeye

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdeye, the leading agentic platform for multi-location brands, today announced it has achieved G2’s highest enterprise recognition across 14 categories, underscoring its growing leadership in AI agent-powered marketing, reputation management, and customer experience. The recognition reflects a broader market shift as enterprise brands increasingly replace fragmented tools with unified Agentic platforms that scale execution across every location.

The momentum continues in Birdeye’s enterprise business in Q1, including more than 100% year-over-year bookings growth, a 36% increase in average deal size, and more than 50% increase in generated pipeline, compared to Q1 of last year.

In addition, Birdeye was recognized as the Overall and Enterprise leader across Multi-Location Marketing Platforms, SEO Tools, Local SEO, Conversational Marketing, Experience Management, Feedback Analytics, Patient Engagement, Customer Advocacy, Local Marketing, AI Content Creation Platforms. While debuting as a top player for AEO and Marketing Automation.

The agentic roadmap for multi-location businesses

“As online discovery shifts toward AI-generated answers and conversational experiences, multi-location brands need a new approach to visibility and customer engagement. Within just one quarter of launching our Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) capabilities, Birdeye was recognized as a G2 Leader in the category, reinforcing our deep understanding of where local discovery is headed and our commitment to building the AI roadmap multi-location businesses need to win in this next era,” said Dave Lehman, President and COO, Birdeye

According to 4K+ verified customer reviews and market presence data on G2, Birdeye continues to strengthen its leadership across core enterprise categories while advancing innovation in emerging AI-driven markets.

“Every review shared by our customers helps us build a better platform,” Dave added. “We’re honored to be recognized by the enterprises that rely on Birdeye to power local consistency and growth.”

“At G2, our quarterly Market Report rankings are grounded in transparent data and verified reviews from real customers,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. “Congratulations to Birdeye on earning 14 number 1 placements among this season’s reports—a reflection of the trust and satisfaction they’ve built with their customers.”

To learn more about Birdeye’s G2 Summer 2026 recognition, visit:

- Online Reputation Management Grid Report

- Local Listing Management Grid Report

- Social Media Suites Grid Report

- Birdeye G2 Profile: https://www.g2.com/sellers/birdeye

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the leading agentic platform for multi-location brands. Birdeye replaces fragmented marketing tools with agents that automate key workflows across reviews, listings, social media, surveys, marketing automation, and customer experience.

Trusted by the largest enterprise brands globally, Birdeye helps brands grow their local presence, manage their reputation, drive conversions, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. With teams across the U.S., U.K., Australia, and India, Birdeye is redefining how enterprises win locally at scale.

For more information, visit https://birdeye.com.

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