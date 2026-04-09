MachiningCloud and 5th Axis Forge Strategic Partnership to Modernize Digital Workholding

MachiningCloud Expands Digital Ecosystem with 5th Axis Workholding Partnership

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MachiningCloud, the premier platform for digital tooling data, has announced a strategic partnership with 5th Axis, a global leader in advanced workholding and automation. This collaboration integrates the full 5th Axis catalog of precision workholding data directly into the MachiningCloud ecosystem, empowering manufacturing professionals to master their process from initial programming to the final cut.In an era defined by high-speed CNC machining, accurate digital twins are no longer a luxury—they are a necessity for collision avoidance and optimized throughput. By making 5th Axis vises, tombstones, and dovetail fixtures available within MachiningCloud’s centralized library, shops can now access manufacturer-verified STEP and STL models for immediate export into any major CAM system."Our mission is to provide machinists with the definitive 'source of truth' for their digital setups so they can truly own the process from start to finish," said Paul Ricard, President of MachiningCloud. "By partnering with 5th Axis, we are ensuring that our users can simulate complex multi-axis operations with absolute confidence, knowing their workholding data is a perfect digital replica of the physical shop floor."The 5th Axis product catalog is live today, further expanding MachiningCloud’s robust ecosystem of cutting tools, tool holders, and essential shop floor resources.About 5th Axis5th Axis is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance workholding and automation systems. Based in San Diego, California, the company specializes in precision solutions—including the patented RockLock™ quick-change system, tombstones, and dovetail fixtures—engineered to maximize efficiency in multi-axis machining. With a focus on "Approachable Technology and Powerful Results," 5th Axis supports industries ranging from aerospace and medical to consumer electronics, helping shops worldwide reduce setup times and increase spindle uptime.About MachiningCloudMachiningCloud is the industry-leading platform accelerating the digital transformation of the modern machine shop by replacing fragmented tool libraries and manual spreadsheets with a sophisticated, centralized digital ecosystem. By leveraging its proprietary Tool Advisor, the platform empowers manufacturers to identify the ideal tooling for any operation, build complex multi-brand assemblies, and generate comprehensive shop floor documentation that significantly slashes machine setup times. As a critical bridge for downstream data integration, MachiningCloud serves as the ultimate "source of truth" for the manufacturing process—delivering manufacturer-verified 3D models and precise feeds and speeds directly into CAM, TMS, and simulation software to ensure total accuracy from the first line of code to the final cut.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.