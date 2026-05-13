10 Transformational Projects Announced in New York City

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 10 transformational projects for New York City as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward. Ten projects were announced for Greater Morris Park in the Bronx, the Round 8 winner of a combined $20 million DRI and NY Forward award in New York City.

“The Greater Morris Park section of the Bronx is an incredibly deserving recipient of the DRI and NY Forward awards,” Governor Hochul said. “Its diverse, vibrant community represents the very best of New York. These funds will support their existing resources and allow residents and business owners to thrive through enhanced community partnerships and continued economic development projects.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

Greater Morris Park, Bronx

Greater Morris Park is a cornerstone of the East Bronx, defined by its longstanding and diverse residential neighborhoods, active commercial corridors and the borough’s largest concentration of healthcare and research institutions. Building on its stability and vibrancy today, the neighborhood is poised for a new chapter of growth, with historic investments in transit, housing and healthcare expansion set to strengthen its role as both a residential community and an employment hub. The DRI provides a unique opportunity to build on these strengths, advancing projects that improve open spaces, enhance streetscapes and assist local businesses to ensure the community is resilient, welcoming and connected.

The community’s vision is for Greater Morris Park to continue to grow and evolve as a thriving neighborhood with its rich history, multicultural community and eminent healthcare and research employment center to better serve its residents, the New York City region and all New Yorkers. This vision includes new and expanded open spaces and streetscape improvements that will connect the neighborhood’s key destinations, new Metro-North stations, existing public transit and local commercial corridors. Support for local businesses and investment in public amenities will ensure a resilient and beautiful community that celebrates its past while welcoming new neighbors and economic investments. The funded community projects will help achieve their vision.

The 10 Greater Morris Park DRI projects, totaling $19.4 million, include:

Establish St. Peter’s Westchester Square Community Engagement Center ($938,000): Renovate and improve existing community space and offices to establish a community engagement center that offers space for cultural, wellness, afterschool, support services and family events for the entire community.

Renovate and improve existing community space and offices to establish a community engagement center that offers space for cultural, wellness, afterschool, support services and family events for the entire community. Create a New Public Plaza at the Morris Park Metro-North Station ($2,750,000): Construct a signature civic plaza connecting the proposed new Metro-North Morris Park station entrance to the Hutchinson Metro Center Campus and Marconi Street.

Construct a signature civic plaza connecting the proposed new Metro-North Morris Park station entrance to the Hutchinson Metro Center Campus and Marconi Street. Convert the Former St. Francis Xavier into a Greater Morris Park Resource Hub ($3,500,000): Transform the former St. Francis Xavier School into a multi-use community hub with a preschool and a fully renovated gymnasium.

Transform the former St. Francis Xavier School into a multi-use community hub with a preschool and a fully renovated gymnasium. Establish a Small Business Improvement Fund ($1,000,000): Establish a fund to provide grants for small businesses within the DRI Investment Area to complete exterior and limited interior renovations that enhance functionality and appearance.

Establish a fund to provide grants for small businesses within the DRI Investment Area to complete exterior and limited interior renovations that enhance functionality and appearance. Revitalize Morris Park Avenue with Streetscape and Horticulture Improvements ($750,000): Install street trees, planters, tree guards, banners and other public amenities to enhance the streetscape on Morris Park Avenue between Unionport and Williamsbridge Road.

Install street trees, planters, tree guards, banners and other public amenities to enhance the streetscape on Morris Park Avenue between Unionport and Williamsbridge Road. Enhance Matthews Muliner Playground ($3,500,000): Renovate the northern portion of Matthews Muliner Playground to include accessible, inclusive and engaging play elements, address recurring flooding issues, add lighting and make other site improvements.

Renovate the northern portion of Matthews Muliner Playground to include accessible, inclusive and engaging play elements, address recurring flooding issues, add lighting and make other site improvements. Upgrade and Modernize the Pelham Parkway-Van Nest Library ($2,260,000): Renovate the Pelham Parkway-Van Nest Library located at 2147 Barnes Avenue to improve accessibility, visibility and programming opportunities for patrons of all ages.

Renovate the Pelham Parkway-Van Nest Library located at 2147 Barnes Avenue to improve accessibility, visibility and programming opportunities for patrons of all ages. Renovate Bronx Excellence Elementary School ($1,140,000): Renovate the Bronx Charter Excellence Elementary School's kitchen, cafeteria and gymnasium to create healthier, more supportive spaces for students, staff and the Greater Morris Park community.

Renovate the Bronx Charter Excellence Elementary School's kitchen, cafeteria and gymnasium to create healthier, more supportive spaces for students, staff and the Greater Morris Park community. Renovate R.A.I.N Work Space ($740,000): Transform R.A.I.N.’s currently vacant 2405 East Tremont Avenue facility into a modern, healthy workspace to host new-hire training programs.

Transform R.A.I.N.’s currently vacant 2405 East Tremont Avenue facility into a modern, healthy workspace to host new-hire training programs. Renovate Bronx Excellence Middle School ($2,822,000): Construct a new kitchen at the Bronx Charter Excellence Middle School and upgrade safety and accessibility building components.

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 410 communities across New York State have been certified, including New York City.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing — more than 2,000 of which (40 percent) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art — such as murals and sculptures — and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Greater Morris Park is a vibrant Bronx community with a strong neighborhood identity and a clear vision for its future, and these projects will help bring that vision to life. Through the DRI, we are supporting projects that will enhance local businesses, improve public spaces, and create new opportunities for residents. These investments build on the community’s existing strengths while fostering sustainable growth and a more dynamic, connected downtown. We are proud to partner with Greater Morris Park as it continues to grow and thrive.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Greater Morris Park is a neighborhood with deep community roots, strong commercial corridors and major employment anchors that are helping drive the future of the East Bronx. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the NY Forward and Downtown Revitalization Initiative are supporting projects that build on those strengths — from improved public spaces and streetscapes to small business support, community facilities and connections to new transit investments. These awards will help create a more vibrant, welcoming and connected Greater Morris Park for residents, workers, businesses and visitors.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, HCR is helping neighborhoods across New York City build on their strengths and create more connected, opportunity-rich communities. In Greater Morris Park, this nearly $20 million investment will support projects that improve public spaces, strengthen community institutions, assist small businesses and position the neighborhood for continued growth tied to major transit and healthcare investments. By linking these resources to the Pro-Housing Communities Program, we are ensuring that revitalization efforts also support housing growth, affordability and long-term neighborhood stability. Together, these projects will help create a more vibrant, resilient and welcoming Greater Morris Park where New Yorkers can live, work and thrive for generations to come.”

NYCREDC Co-Chairs Félix V. Matos Rodríguez and William D. Rahm said, “The Greater Morris Park awards reflect the priorities identified by local leaders, stakeholders and residents through a thoughtful, community-driven planning process. This slate of projects will strengthen important neighborhood assets — including parks, schools, libraries, civic spaces and commercial corridors — while helping Greater Morris Park prepare for the opportunities created by new transit access and continued investment in the East Bronx. The NYCREDC is proud to support projects that turn local vision into lasting neighborhood improvements.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “The ten projects selected that will receive both the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward funding represent a new era for the Greater Morris Park area and are an opportunity for us to ensure our streets, small businesses, green spaces, and public infrastructure are ready to support the thousands of new residents, jobs and businesses coming to this vital economic hub in our borough while also continuing to support the existing community. As one of New York City’s top 10 employment centers, and with a new Metro-North station soon improving access to Penn Station and the East Bronx, we are making a historic $20 million investment in the future of this area and reaffirming our borough’s commitment to leading in economic development, support for our small businesses, the creation of new jobs, tourism, and long-term neighborhood revitalization and stability. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York Department of State, Empire State Development, the NYC Regional Economic Development Council, the Local Planning Committee and my Co-Chair and Executive Director of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Lisa Sorin, the Bronx Economic Development Corporation, the Morris Park, Westchester Square and White Plains BIDs, Community Boards 10 and 11, my colleagues in government, local hospitals and everyone who submitted an idea and played a significant role in this process. We could not have done this without our community partners, whose collaboration made this a truly inclusive process.”

Assemblymember John Zaccaro, Jr. said, “I applaud the Governor’s announcement today awarding 10 transformational projects through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative in the Greater Morris Park area of the Bronx. These projects will help shape a brighter future for Morris Park — one built on the strength of our diverse cultures, vibrant communities, and our standing as one of the largest healthcare and research hubs in New York City. Today’s announcement will create new opportunities for residents and position our community for continued long-term growth through historic investments in community development, housing, healthcare expansion and transportation.”

New York City Council Member Shirley Aldebol said, “Greater Morris Park is entering a transformational new chapter. It’s no doubt that this is a diverse community with a rich history in the Bronx. These awards are going to bring much needed projects to come to life for the residents in the area. This is more than funding businesses, green spaces, or buildings — it's investing in people, neighborhoods and the future of our community. The $20 million allocated represents a commitment to delivering real change and resources where it is needed. From new public spaces and safer streets to expanded community resources and support for small businesses, these projects will strengthen quality of life while creating new opportunities for growth and investment across the East Bronx. Thanks to Governor Hochul and leadership, these awards will help create a more vibrant Greater Morris Park.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 101 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through four rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $400 million to 77 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.