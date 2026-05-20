Governor Hochul Announces Sustained Progress in the Ongoing Fight Against Gun Violence as Shootings Fall 64 Percent Since 2021

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced sustained progress in the ongoing fight against gun violence during the first four months of 2026 compared to the same time last year in communities participating in the State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative. New data from the Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) shows shooting incidents with injury dropped 17 percent, the number of shooting victims declined 19 percent, and the number of individuals killed by a firearm decreased 43 percent. At the same time, there were no firearm-related homicides in 18 of the 28 GIVE communities.

“New Yorkers are safer today because of our continued investments in proven, data-driven strategies that are helping reduce gun violence and save lives,” Governor Hochul said. “Everyone deserves to live free from the scourge of gun violence. As we work to continue this progress across communities that experience gun violence, my administration will continue to support the hard work of law enforcement, community organizations and local leaders on the front lines of this fight.”

The following GIVE police departments reported no firearm-related homicides during the first four months of the year:

Amherst

Auburn

Binghamton

Cheektowaga

Hempstead

Ithaca

Jamestown

Kingston

Lackawanna

Middletown

Mount Vernon

Newburgh (city)

Schenectady

Spring Valley

Troy

Utica

Yonkers

Watertown

The police departments participating in GIVE are on the front lines of fighting gun violence outside of New York City, with the 28 participating agencies collectively accounting for about 90 percent of violent crimes involving firearms and 85 percent of all violent crime reported outside the five boroughs.

Compared to the first four months of 2021, the reductions are even more significant. Shooting incidents with injury declined 64 percent, from 324 to 116 incidents. Shooting victims decreased 66 percent, from 373 to 127, and firearm-related murders dropped 66 percent, from 61 to 21 deaths. These positive trends in GIVE communities follow last year’s all-time low numbers for all three shooting data points, which the state began collecting in 2006.

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State has continued to make strategic investments that are helping reduce gun violence and save lives. Every decline in violence means more families kept whole, more children growing up in safer neighborhoods and more communities able to thrive free from the fear and trauma caused by gun violence. These results reflect the commitment of law enforcement, community organizations and local leaders working together every day to build a safer New York for everyone.”

Gun violence in Buffalo and Rochester also continued to decline significantly. The Buffalo Police Department reported four firearm-related murders during the first four months of 2026, compared to 10 during the same period last year and 25 in 2021. Buffalo also saw a 32 percent decrease in shooting incidents with injury and a 34 percent decline in shooting victims compared to 2025. Compared to 2021, shooting incidents with injury and shooting victims each declined by more than 75 percent.

The Rochester Police Department reported one firearm-related murder during the first four months of 2026, compared to eight during the same period last year and 13 in 2021. Rochester also saw an 18 percent decrease in shooting incidents with injury and a 16 percent decline in shooting victims compared to 2025. Compared to 2021, shooting incidents with injury declined 61 percent and shooting victims fell 63 percent.

Administered by DCJS, the GIVE initiative provides more than $36 million to participating police departments, district attorneys’ offices, probation departments, and sheriffs’ offices, and training and technical assistance that supports a comprehensive approach to addressing gun violence, combining data-driven policing, focused deterrence, street outreach, youth engagement and community-based violence prevention strategies.

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has committed more than $3 billion to public safety initiatives that are contributing to results statewide. In addition to providing record-level funding for law enforcement, the Governor has increased investments in prevention initiatives and programs that create opportunity for youth and families and strengthen neighborhoods, including SNUG Street Outreach , Project RISE , community-led public safety initiatives in the Bronx , firearm-injury-prevention screening and safe storage efforts and the new HOPE program for youth and families. This multifaceted approach recognizes the importance of providing ongoing support to communities that haven’t shared fully in the state’s progress. Governor Hochul also has advanced key proposals in her FY27 Executive Budget to crack down on illegal 3D-printed firearms and DIY machine guns as part of New York’s nation-leading gun laws.

President Pro Tempore and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, "These statistics are incredibly encouraging because they show that the State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative is making a real difference in our communities. The fact that Yonkers reported no firearm-related homicides during the first four months of the year is amazing news for our residents and families who deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods. This initiative demonstrates that investing in law enforcement partnerships, prevention strategies and community-based efforts is helping keep illegal guns off our streets — saving lives in Yonkers and so many other communities across our state."

State Senator James Skoufis said, "Middletown is thriving due to the strong partnership between state and local leadership. The safety of our streets is a priority for us all, and I'm grateful to the Governor for the continued support for this critical program as well as to the Division of Criminal Justice Services and law enforcement officers for their boots-on-the-ground work to make this success possible. The trauma of gun violence has lasting impacts on individuals and communities, and I'm proud to be working toward solutions with stakeholders."

State Senator Jamaal Bailey said, “Gun violence is one of the most devastating and preventable crises facing our neighborhoods. Recent data released proves that when we take comprehensive action, we save lives. I am happy to see Mount Vernon included in these historic public safety initiatives, which have driven shooting incidents down an astounding 64 percent statewide. Together with public safety funding and expanded community outreach programs, this strategy represents a pivotal step toward transforming our neighborhoods, reducing gun violence and creating a safer, more secure future. I want to thank Governor Hochul, our local law enforcement agencies, community partners, and my colleagues in government for their shared commitment to a safer, stronger New York.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Gun violence rates are dropping across New York State, and the GIVE initiative, which equips local law enforcement and community organizations with the resources to respond and prevent violence, is a major reason why. I'm proud to support this critical funding, and I thank the Governor for recognizing Kingston's needs by designating resources to our Police Department, enabling them to deepen partnerships that make our neighborhoods safer.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “I am encouraged to see communities like Binghamton and Ithaca reporting no firearm-related homicides during the first four months of 2026. We must continue supporting initiatives like the State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) to provide important resources that advance comprehensive public safety measures. They address the root causes of violence, expand opportunities for young people, support mental health, and strengthen community trust.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “The continued decline in gun violence across New York is encouraging news. I’m especially proud to see communities like Cheektowaga and Lackawanna report no firearm-related homicides so far this year, reflecting the impact of strong community partnerships, prevention efforts and the dedicated work being done every day to keep residents safe. I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in public safety initiatives that help reduce violence and create opportunities for youths and families in our communities.”

State Senator Siela Bynoe said, “The data we have seen so far demonstrates evidence that when we invest in safety initiatives before tragedy strikes, we are able to save lives. During the first four months of 2026, Hempstead Police Department reported no firearm-related homicides. The decrease in gun violence means fewer families at risk of experiencing unimaginable loss or neighborhoods traumatized by nearby shootings. There is still work to be done, but as we continue to invest in prevention, we can make a difference in safety across New York State.”

State Senator Jeremy Zellner said, “The decline in gun violence in Buffalo and Amherst is real progress for Western New York, and it reflects what’s possible when public safety is treated like a priority. These results are the product of strong coordination between law enforcement and community partners working together. I commend Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to the GIVE initiative and the investments making our communities safer. There is still more work ahead, but this progress is saving lives.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “Governor Hochul and the State Legislature are working hard to reduce gun violence in the Bronx and around the state by investing in both public safety and community based prevention. The sustained reduction in gun violence shows that smart enforcement, youth outreach and neighborhood driven solutions make communities safer. We remain committed to building on this progress and ensuring that every New Yorker feels safe in their community.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “I am appreciative that there have been no firearm-related homicides in Utica thus far. However, my number one priority is to combat illegal gun use by our youth. Our children are being exploited by adult criminals who use guns in acts of violence. The GIVE program provides a unique collaboration with our law enforcement and local individuals that share in my priority. There is more work to be done, and I look forward to a decrease in all illegal firearm use from the GIVE program.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, "The continued reduction in gun violence throughout New York State and especially in the City of Troy is something we all can cheer for. I appreciate the partnership with the Governor on ensuring that tried and true programs involving community coalitions are making a real difference in making our communities safer. Additionally, continued support both statewide and locally for law enforcement is a recipe for success, which is a common goal we all share. That being said, there is always more to do, and I share the Governor's commitment to continue making our communities safer."

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson said, "While the statistics are impressive, this is only a start. There are still too many guns being trafficked into our communities and getting into the wrong hands. That's why I'll continue to work with community groups and law enforcement to get guns off our streets through initiatives like the gun buyback I recently sponsored in Newburgh, which brought in 83 weapons. We have to stay vigilant in our work to stop gun violence."

Assemblymember Patrick Burke said, “New York has shown that when we invest in smart policing, strong community partnerships and real prevention strategies, we can make meaningful progress reducing gun violence. Governor Hochul has demonstrated a continued commitment to public safety, and I want to thank the law enforcement officers, neighborhood organizations and outreach workers across Buffalo and communities throughout the state who are working tirelessly to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Assemblymember Karen McMahon said, "I am very pleased with the progress that has been made in combating gun violence in New York State. Because of our significant investment in public safety, we are seeing a precipitous drop in shootings, shootings resulting in injury, and several cities, towns, and villages throughout the state reporting no gun-related homicides thus far in 2026. I am proud that Amherst is among these towns. I thank the Governor for her prioritization of this issue."

Assemblymember Noah Burroughs said, “Thanks to the vision of Kathy Hochul and the state’s continued investment in community-based violence prevention initiatives, communities across New York — including Hempstead — are seeing meaningful progress in reducing gun violence. This funding has empowered local organizations, strengthened partnerships with law enforcement and outreach teams, and created safer neighborhoods for families and young people throughout the state.”

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said, “Thanks in part to Governor Hochul's and DCJS investment in our community, we are seeing real results in the fight against gun violence. State funding has supported cutting edge ballistic imaging investigations, expanded hot spot neighborhood patrols that strengthen community trust, and powered the Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center — so our departments are sharing intelligence and getting ahead of crime before it happens. This is what smart public safety investment looks like, and our residents are safer because of it."

City of Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey said, “For communities like Newburgh, public safety is about more than statistics, it’s about making sure families feel comfortable in their neighborhoods and young people see opportunity instead of violence. The progress we’re seeing is the result of real collaboration on the ground, and we thank Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in initiatives like GIVE that are helping communities build safer and stronger futures.”

City of Utica Mayor Michael Galime said, “GIVE is essential to public safety. It is not just funding. It is a part of how we protect our communities. Governor Hochul's continued support of GIVE is directly attributed to our endless fight against gun-involved violence.”

City of Middletown Mayor Joe DeStefano said, “Thank you Governor Hochul for your continued commitment to investing in proven public safety strategies that are helping reduce violence and keep communities safer. Middletown has seen the value of strong partnerships between law enforcement, community organizations and the State, and the progress through the GIVE initiative reflects the hard work being done every day to protect our neighborhoods and families.”

City of Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul for her continued focus on combating gun violence statewide and for providing resources through the NYS GIVE initiative that make this work possible at the local level. Through strong partnerships and proactive efforts, the City of Lackawanna has made significant progress in reducing gun violence and homicides year-to-date—clear evidence that collaboration and sustained investment in prevention strategies can make a real difference.”

City of Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said, “Kingston’s progress in reducing violence shows what’s possible when communities take a coordinated and proactive approach to public safety. We thank Governor Hochul for continuing to support programs like GIVE that provide local law enforcement and community partners with the tools and resources needed to drive down crime, strengthen neighborhoods and help residents feel safer in their daily lives.”

City of Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said, “Every resident deserves to feel safe from gun violence in their neighborhood. Thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul’s continued support through the GIVE initiative, Mount Vernon has seen confirmed shots fired incidents decline from 18 during the same period last year to just four in 2026, in which involved no person being struck by gunfire. These numbers represent a culture shift, one that showed Mount Vernon going one year without a gun related homicide. Ultimately, they represent a safer Mount Vernon. A community protected by our hard working men and women of the Mount Vernon Police Department.”

City of Ithaca Mayor Robert Cantelmo said, “After I took office as Mayor in 2024, I stood in Albany and listened to Governor Hochul’s State of the State address, where she committed to comprehensive gun violence prevention. Today’s news is proof of how investment in progressive and smart policing delivers results for our communities. Through GIVE, we have enhanced our partnerships with local and state agencies to conduct joint investigations and targeted enforcement of known gun offenders. This program also provided critical support to our innovative community responder program, building our capacity for engagement and violence interruption. The results speak for themselves: Ithaca has seen a distinct and sharp decline in gun violence since its implementation.”

City of Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said, "Schenectady continues to see reduction in violence metrics, which becomes reality when our community partners, law enforcement officials and governments strategically invest in public safety and prevention. By working together, our neighborhoods become safer. Thank you to Governor Hochul for dedicating the necessary resources towards public safety and leading in this progress."

City of Amherst Supervisor Shawn Lavin said, “Through the GIVE initiative, the Town of Amherst has shown that strategic collaboration between law enforcement and prevention programs can produce meaningful, measurable results. The reduction in gun violence represents more than statistics, it reflects lives saved, families kept whole, and safer neighborhoods throughout our region. We remain committed to building on this progress through accountability, community outreach, and continued investment in violence prevention efforts,” said Supervisor Shawn Lavin. “I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued investments in impactful programs that make a true difference in our community. I also want to thank the Amherst Police Department whose dedication, professionalism, and partnership have continued to drive these efforts forward with proven results.”

City of Watertown Mayor Sarah Compo Pierce said, “Making our community safer is one of the most important responsibilities we have, and I'm proud that Watertown is among the GIVE communities reporting zero firearm-related homicides so far this year. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our police officers, who are on the front lines every day working to prevent violence and protect our neighborhoods. I also want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued support of initiatives that are helping make communities, like Watertown, safer for those who call them home."

City of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said, “We thank Governor Hochul for her continued support of the GIVE initiative and for recognizing the progress being made here in Yonkers. As a proud GIVE community since the program’s inception, Yonkers has remained committed to working together to prevent gun violence and keep our neighborhoods safe. That commitment is making a difference, shooting incidents are down 50% in Yonkers through the first four months of 2026 compared to this time last year. We are grateful to our law enforcement officers, community partners, and residents for helping make our city safer.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “New York State’s GIVE initiative has played a critical role in driving gun violence in Rochester to its lowest point in eight years.I am deeply grateful for Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to this initiative, which is helping us make our streets safer and bringing peace to our neighborhoods.”

Village of Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs said, "We applaud Governor Hochul for recognizing the importance of proactive solutions that protect families and strengthen our community. This funding will continue to deliver results like lower crime and greater cooperation with community members and the Village of Hempstead Police Department. Thank you Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in real solutions."

Village of Spring Valley Mayor Schenley Vital said, “Public safety starts with strong partnerships, smart investments, and trust between law enforcement and the community. In Spring Valley, we have seen how programs like GIVE help provide the resources needed to reduce violence, support prevention efforts and strengthen neighborhood safety. We thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to investing in initiatives that help protect families, create safer streets and build stronger communities across New York.”

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state’s criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.