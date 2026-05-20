Governor Hochul Announces Nearly $170 Million Two-Phase Expansion for Barilla’s Livingston County Manufacturing Facility

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a major two-phase expansion plan for storied dry pasta maker Barilla at its Town of Avon, Livingston County manufacturing facility. The company will invest $145 million in Phase One of the project to include the construction of a new, 52,000 square-foot main building to expand its manufacturing operations, including one new production and three packaging lines. An additional warehouse facility will also be constructed for storage and distribution of the expanded production. The added space will allow for the installation of a second line in future Phase Two, which accounts for the additional investment. Barilla expects to create more than 90 new jobs once both phases of the expansion are complete. This builds on the initial $75 million investment made in 2006, followed by the facility’s opening in 2007, which created and sustained approximately 145 jobs in the region.

“Through our continued investment in transformative projects with partners like Barilla, we are growing key industries across the state, creating more jobs for New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “This continued partnership will serve to highlight the region’s great agricultural assets and investment in advanced manufacturing, building on the efforts of my administration to continue to reinvigorate communities, generating economic growth across the state.”

Barilla, the world’s leading pasta maker, operates in over 100 countries and maintains 30 production sites across 10 countries, producing a variety of pasta, sauces and bakery items. Barilla was founded nearly 150 years ago in Parma, Italy and has been operational at the Town of Avon location since 2007. A selection of the company’s products sold in the United States are made at the Livingston County site, as well as a facility in Iowa. The company employs close to 9,000 employees worldwide.

Barilla Americas Supply Chain Vice President Fabio Pettenari said, “This expansion marks an important step in our continued growth in the U.S. and underscores our commitment to the Town of Avon. By increasing our capacity, we’re investing not only in our business, but in the future of the community where we’ve proudly operated for years. This expansion also enables us to strengthen our North American supply chain and cut CO2 emissions by approximately 3,000 tons annually.”

Barilla Americas President Melissa Tendick said, “Rooted in our Italian heritage, we continue to innovate and evolve to meet the needs of our U.S. customers. This expansion supports our ability to meet growing demand while remaining focused on what matters most — delivering high-quality pasta that consumers know and trust.”

Empire State Development is supporting the project with up to $2.75 million through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for the company’s job creation commitment. The New York Power Authority is also considering assistance. National Grid, Rochester Gas and Electric, Livingston County and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with the expansion project. The company expects to complete the first phase of the project by March 2028.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, ESD’s strategic investments are strengthening essential industries and helping communities develop the infrastructure needed to encourage and support these businesses. Barilla Pasta’s decision to significantly grow its Livingston County operations reinforces the importance of these public-private partnerships, which create top-quality jobs and generate new economic growth for the Finger Lakes and across the state.”

Avon Town Supervisor and Livingston County Board of Supervisors Chairman David L. LeFeber said, “Barilla has been an economic driver in Livingston County since it first opened its doors here in Avon almost two decades ago. We’re grateful for the state’s support in funding this expansion, which will fuel Barilla’s continued success and provide our residents with high-quality jobs for years to come.”

Avangrid Deputy CEO Kim Harriman said, “At Avangrid, we are committed to powering connections where they matter most. The expansion of Barilla highlights the critical role that access to affordable, reliable energy plays in driving economic development across New York State. Through creative solutions and strong collaboration, this project came to fruition — creating jobs and helping local communities thrive.”

National Grid Regional Ken Kujawa said, “Barilla’s continued investment in Livingston County reflects the kind of forward-looking growth that strengthens communities and creates lasting economic impact across the region. National Grid is proud to collaborate with our economic development partners to support projects that help manufacturers expand, improve efficiency and build on New York’s strong manufacturing base.”

Livingston County Industrial Development Agency Director William Bacon said, “Livingston County is incredibly proud to support Barilla’s continued growth and deep commitment to the Town of Avon. This monumental investment not only reinforces our position as a leader in agribusiness and advanced manufacturing, but it also creates nearly 100 high-quality jobs for our local workforce. Barilla has been an exceptional community partner since 2007, and this expansion ensures that our region will remain a vital hub for global food manufacturing for decades to come.”

Greater Rochester Enterprise President and CEO Matt Hurlbutt said, “We are thrilled that Barilla chose to expand in Greater Rochester, NY, to continue leveraging the region’s exceptional food and beverage manufacturing expertise, workforce, and proximity to major Northeast markets without the high cost. Greater Rochester Enterprise collaborated with state and local economic development partners, as well as utility and rail partners, to develop a comprehensive incentive package to ensure this competitive expansion opportunity moved forward in the Greater Rochester, NY region. Barilla was one of GRE’s first business attraction wins nearly 20 years ago. It is rewarding to continue to support the growth of this globally significant pasta manufacturer in Livingston County.”

About Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the quality of its food products. With its brands — Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina, Misko, Voiello, First, Catelli, Artisia, Back to Nature and Pasta Evangelists — it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle. When Pietro opened his shop almost 150 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with almost 9,000 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality. The Group’s commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from, as far as possible, responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future. Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company’s history, now a resource open to all via the portal museum. For further information, visit the Barilla Group website. X: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople

Accelerating Economic Development in the Finger Lakes

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.