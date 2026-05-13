250th Anniversary Celebration

The Sunday evening finale will begin with a patriotic musical tribute to the military. The performance will take place at the Central Mall Bandshell from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. At 9 p.m., a 20-minute drone light show produced by Grizzly Entertainment will begin. The aerial show will feature animation designs consisting of up to 1,000 drones. Animations will include patriotic symbols and imagery to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday and honor military personnel. Primary viewing for the show will take place at the park’s Central Mall, where music will be simulcast along the boardwalk for an interactive viewing experience.

New York State Parks Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Jones Beach State Park on Memorial Day weekend is the ideal place to welcome thousands of New Yorkers from all over to take part in the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. The exciting event is an opportunity for us to reflect on our history and honor American service members while enjoying the start of the summer season.”

On both Saturday and Sunday, historical re-enactors will demonstrate various events in history and illustrate the way of life in 1776. This Reenactment Village will be located between Parking Field 3 & 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The program includes:

Costumed living historians portraying the 5th New York Regiment as well as the 1st Rhode Island Regiment, an African American Unit

Reenactment play featuring four New Yorkers who signed the Declaration of Independence: feature William Floyd, Francis Lewis, Philip Livingston and Lewis Morris

Dramatic Reading of The Declaration of Independence by an actor portraying Thomas Jefferson

Colonial Cooking (Sunday only): a historic cooking demonstration reflecting the time period with an open-air hearth

Shinnecock Cultural Display: an immersive Indigenous Traditional Living Experience with an exhibit showcasing traditional cooking methods and sustainable cultural practices and insights into Indigenous traditions

Reenactors portraying George Washington, Benjamin Tallmadge and Dragoon officer Stephen Moylan will all appear on horseback. Additional reenactors portraying James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin will also be present

Look to the sky for legendary Warbirds — representing over 80 years of aviation history from the American Airpower Museum at Republic Airport. Fly-bys will take place throughout each day beginning at 12 p.m.

Additionally, the park concessionaire will expand food offerings for the weekend with three pop-up tents at Center Boardwalk. At West Bathhouse, an authentic Greek food truck will provide a taste of the Mediterranean near the beach.