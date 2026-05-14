Quantum Rise introduces QR/OS™, an AI operating system for growth

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Rise announces the launch of QR/OS™ , an always-on artificial intelligence (AI) operating system designed to turn AI ambition into measurable business results for mid-sized companies.Built on the experience accumulated since Quantum Rise’s founding, QR/OS™ formalizes a model already proven in practice with clients across Construction, Consumer Markets, Private Equity, and Healthcare & Life Sciences. Now structured and ready to scale, QR/OSTM represents the company’s most significant step forward in AI-driven business transformation.Unlike traditional approaches, QR/OS™ is neither a standalone software product nor conventional consulting. It is a hybrid system that integrates technology assets, methodologies, playbooks, governance, service modules, AI agents, and expert delivery into a repeatable model. The main goal is to give companies a structured path to turn AI complexity into competitive advantage.QR/OS™ organizes the AI transformation journey into approximately 40 core building blocks spanning workforce, governance, control and insights, agentic AI execution, and a technology ecosystem.“The market is no longer constrained by a lack of AI ambition, but by the absence of a reliable path to generate real value,” notes Alex Kelleher, CEO of Quantum Rise. In this context, QR/OS™ acts as a continuous operational layer between AI tools and business outcomes, ensuring discipline, ongoing evolution, and accountability.One of the system’s entry points is the QR/OS™ Index, an executive diagnostic that assesses a company’s AI maturity in minutes, helping leaders identify gaps and prioritize initiatives with the greatest potential impact on growth, margin, and competitiveness.With QR/OS™, Quantum Rise is advancing a fundamental shift: rather than selling access to tools, it delivers a new operating model capable of sustaining AI-driven transformation in practice.About Quantum RiseQuantum Rise is a new kind of AI consulting and product firm that combines decades of AI, data, and automation expertise to help organizations design and implement transformative AI solutions. Its innovative Consulting 2.0 model reflects a products-not-projects approach, starting with each client’s goals and working backward to build AI solutions that drive measurable outcomes. With a global team of 100+ serving clients in North America, Europe, and South America, Quantum Rise works across sectors, including healthcare, construction, and private equity-backed portfolios to deliver AI that works for you. Quantum Rise is backed by Erie Street Growth Partners. Learn more at quantumrise.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.