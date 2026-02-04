Quantum Rise Acquires Dhauz, Expands Global Team and Footprint Alex Kelleher Fabio Ferraretto

Brazil-based Dhauz brings InsightStudio® to Quantum Rise, combining a modern consulting model with a decision support methodology for AI, data, and automation.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Rise , a leading AI consultancy and product development firm known for its Consulting 2.0 model that helps organizations unlock measurable value with artificial intelligence and automation, today announced it has acquired Dhauz , a Brazil-based global data science and engineering firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Quantum Rise’s lead investor is Erie Street Growth Partners.The combined company will have a headcount of more than 100 to serve its expanded client base across North America, Europe, and South America, working with companies in sectors such as healthcare, construction, consumer, and private equity-backed portfolios, to deliver end-to-end AI, data, and automation solutions. Dhauz CEO Fabio Ferraretto will join Quantum Rise as Chief Operating Officer, reporting to the company’s Founder and CEO, Alex Kelleher.“AI has been creating business value for years, but the speed and the stakes have changed,” said Kelleher. “With Dhauz, we add an exceptional team of world-class engineers and data experts who share our obsession with doing things differently to meet this moment. Together, we’re building a new model for helping clients to adopt and deploy AI successfully.”The acquisition of Dhauz brings new data architecture and engineering, data science and integration, agentic AI, and customized decision support systems to Quantum Rise. Combined with Quantum Rise’s decades of experience across AI, data, and automation, these capabilities help clients identify the highest value use cases, build what is needed to execute them, and measure business results over time.A key addition through the acquisition is the Dhauz InsightStudio® , a proprietary methodology where dedicated teams prioritize analytics and automation use cases to drive measurable business outcomes. InsightStudioprovides a consistent, repeatable framework for executing the Quantum Rise Consulting 2.0 model, translating AI priorities into deployed solutions in a structured, disciplined way. The methodology helps move validated hypotheses into analytical models and deployed solutions, with benefits tracked through dashboards against defined targets. This approach reflects the “products-not-projects” ethos at Quantum Rise, where solutions are built as continuously improving tools rather than one-time deliverables.“Dhauz was built to empower customers to unlock business value by combining business expertise, data, and technology to amplify human intelligence,” said Ferraretto. “Joining Quantum Rise allows Dhauz to bring InsightStudioand our decision support methodology to more organizations, while continuing to serve our existing customers with even greater depth and capability.”###About Quantum RiseQuantum Rise is a new kind of AI consulting and product firm that combines decades of AI, data, and automation expertise to help organizations design and implement transformative AI solutions. Its innovative Consulting 2.0 model reflects a products-not-projects approach, starting with each client’s goals and working backward to build AI solutions that drive measurable outcomes. With a global team of 100+ serving clients in North America, Europe, and South America, Quantum Rise works across sectors, including healthcare, construction, and private equity-backed portfolios to deliver AI that works for you. Quantum Rise is backed by Erie Street Growth Partners. Learn more at quantumrise.com.About Dhauz, a Quantum Rise companyDhauz empowers organizations to unlock business value by delivering tailored data science expertise, AI solutions, and decision support systems. With services spanning data architecture and engineering, agentic AI, data integration with QA and testing, advisory services, and fractional data leadership, Dhauz helps teams improve data readiness and convert insights into action. Dhauz also offers industry solutions, including Smart Health Operations and Smart Pharma Commercial, along with capabilities across financial operations, customer engagement, and supply chain. Learn more at dhauz.com.

