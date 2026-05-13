Delaware FFA students get inside look at harness racing industry at Harrington Raceway

Dozens of First State FFA students enjoyed behind-the-scenes tours of Harrington Raceway’s harness racing operation this month as part of the organization’s mission to open doors across all of Delaware’s agricultural community.

Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund Executive Administrator Mark Short hosted the tours, where students learned about proper equine care and listened to presentations from track officials, trainers, drivers, veterinarians and more. Harness racing supplies approximately 3,000 jobs in Delaware.

FFA chapters involved in this month’s visits included Cape Henlopen, Milford, Middletown, Sussex Tech and Woodbridge.

Those in the harness racing industry who met with FFA students this month included Bob Corey, Barton Dalious, Cody Poliseno, Dr. Jesse Reid, Susan Skinner, Ryder Skinner, Matt Sparacino, Lakiyah Teachey and Montrell Teague.

Harrington Raceway is hosting its 80th consecutive year of live racing in 2026, the longest streak of any harness racing track in the nation.