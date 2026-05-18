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Enjoy First State favorites during Delaware Grown Week May 17-23

Gov. Matt Meyer has designated May 17-23 as Delaware Grown Week in the First State. “Agriculture is Delaware’s number one industry, and our family farms play a vital role in the prosperity of the state’s economy, communities, and environment,” Gov. Meyer said in the proclamation. “We extend our sincere gratitude to Delaware’s farm families, farm […]

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Enjoy First State favorites during Delaware Grown Week May 17-23

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