DDA’s Plant Industries Section Celebrates First Graduate of AOSCA Inspector Credentialing Program

The Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Plant Industries section is proud to announce that a participant from its program, Olivia Everett, has successfully completed the AOSCA Turfgrass and Small Grains Inspector Credentialing Program, marking a milestone as part of the first cohort to earn this distinguished certification.

Developed by the Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies (AOSCA), this inaugural credentialing program establishes a new national standard for inspector training in turfgrass and small grains. The program is designed to ensure consistency, accuracy, and excellence in field inspection processes that support the integrity of certified seed.

Olivia Everett

Participants completed comprehensive training covering key areas such as varietal purity, field inspection procedures, disease identification, and certification standards. By earning this credential, these inspectors have demonstrated a high level of expertise and commitment to maintaining the quality and reliability of seed certification programs.

“This program represents a significant advancement for our industry,” said Everett, a Seed & Sod Certification Specialist with Plant Industries. “We are proud to have our team among the first in the nation to complete this rigorous training and contribute to strengthening confidence in certified seed.”

For more information about the AOSCA Inspector Credentialing Program, visit www.certifiedseed.org.

Plant Industries conducts the Seed Certification program in Delaware for seed companies and local growers, resulting in the use of higher quality seed for soybeans and small grains. The certification process consists of field inspections of the mature crop, sampling, laboratory analysis, and proper labeling through certified seed tags (Title 3 Chapter 15 §1507).

Plant Industries conducts the Cultivated Certified Sod Program in Delaware for local growers, resulting in marketable certified or approved sod that is of uniform density, color, texture, free of serious amounts of thatch, weeds, insects, disease, nematode, and other crop plants. The certification process consists of multiple field inspections and proper labeling through certified tags issued by the Department.