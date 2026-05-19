Bad Elf Introduces Instant Accuracy

Instant Accuracy - Bad Elf Flex

Bad Elf’s Spring Release adds Instant Accuracy to Flex, automating RTK corrections and simplifying GNSS workflows for instant centimeter‑level precision.

Our customers want accuracy without complexity” — Larry Fox

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Elf today announced the Spring Release of its Bad Elf Flex® app, delivering a major upgrade to how field crews achieve and maintain centimeter‑level accuracy. The update introduces a simplified workflow for discovering and connecting to GNSS correction networks, reducing setup time and eliminating the traditional multi‑app configuration steps that slow down high‑accuracy data collection.

The update debuts Instant Accuracy, which automatically initiates and manages RTK corrections in the background the moment a Flex or Flex Mini connects over Bluetooth. At the core of the release is the new Correction Services Marketplace, a centralized hub for commercial and public correction services with pre‑configured settings and free trials from leading providers including GEODNET, PointOne Navigation, and Swift Navigation. Organizations deploying multiple receivers also gain new fleet‑ready tools to distribute NTRIP profiles via URL, QR code, or MDM, eliminating manual entry and reducing IT burden.

“This release is all about removing friction,” said Larry Fox, Chief Business Development Officer at Bad Elf. “Our customers want accuracy without complexity, and this update delivers exactly that. We’ve eliminated two major pain points: users no longer need to switch between apps to establish or maintain NTRIP connections, and RTK corrections now apply automatically in the background. The experience feels much more like a modern smartphone—you turn it on, and it connects to the network without any intervention.”

The Bad Elf Flex app is available for both Android and iOS through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. For more information about compatible correction networks, visit the Bad Elf Correction Services Marketplace. Bad Elf provides firmware updates and the Flex app free of charge for all Bad Elf customers.

About Bad Elf

Bad Elf designs and manufactures high‑accuracy GNSS receivers that deliver reliable, survey‑grade positioning for field teams across AEC, utilities, environmental services, and government agencies. Our products integrate seamlessly with iOS, Android, and Windows workflows, enabling professionals to collect accurate location data without complex setup or training.

Founded in 2010, Bad Elf is a U.S.‑based small business committed to open standards, exceptional customer support, and long‑term product reliability. Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Bad Elf receivers to improve field productivity, streamline GIS and survey workflows, and ensure data accuracy where it matters most.

Bad Elf, Flex, and Engineering Magic are registered trademarks of Bad Elf, LLC.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Apple Inc.

Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

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