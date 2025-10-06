Bad Elf and Pix4D Launch Flex Mini Terrestrial Scanning Solution

PIX4Dcatch with Bad Elf Scanning Handle

Bad Elf, LLC and Pix4D SA have announced the launch of an integrated solution that brings high-accuracy 3D scanning to the palm of your hand.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Elf, LLC and Pix4D SA have announced the launch of an integrated solution that brings high-accuracy 3D scanning to the palm of your hand. The Bad Elf Flex Mini Extreme GNSS receiver is now fully compatible with PIX4Dcatch, Pix4D’s mobile 3D scanning app, enabling field crews, inspectors, and asset managers to capture survey-grade 3D models using just a smartphone.

This compact solution pairs Bad Elf’s centimeter-level Flex Mini with PIX4Dcatch’s advanced image capture and processing capabilities, delivering a streamlined workflow for subsurface mapping, asset documentation, and infrastructure inspection. The pairing of products is designed to meet the needs of AEC, public safety, and utility professionals who require high-accuracy without the bulk or complexity of traditional survey equipment.

“Our goal has always been to empower field users with tools that are accurate, affordable, and easy to deploy,” said Larry Fox, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Bad Elf. “By combining the Flex Mini with PIX4Dcatch, we’re giving crews a pocket-sized solution that doesn’t compromise on accuracy or performance.”

“We’re dedicated to helping professionals harness the power of RTK, LiDAR, and photogrammetry to work more efficiently and at scale,” said Andrey Kleymenov, CEO of Pix4D. “Through our collaboration with Bad Elf, we are delivering accuracy, speed, and reliability in a compact solution that captures high-quality geospatial data in minutes—making advanced surveying and reality capture more accessible than ever before.”

The integrated solution is available now at bad-elf.com and pix4d.com, with support for iOS phones and tablets. Field users can begin scanning immediately with minimal setup, making it ideal for rapid deployment across teams and job sites. Users who purchase a 3- or 5-year PIX4Dcatch license receive a complete scanning bundle—including the Flex Mini GNSS receiver and companion handle—at no additional cost.

For media inquiries or product demos, please contact press@bad-elf.com or media@pix4d.com.



