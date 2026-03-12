Texas DIR Awards Bad Elf Contract for High‑Accuracy GNSS and GIS Solutions

Bad Elf Texas DIR Announcement

Bad Elf secured a TX DIR contract (DIR-CPO-5995) for high-accuracy GNSS/GIS solutions. TX public sector can now directly buy Bad Elf products.

WEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Elf, LLC announces its award under the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) Cooperative Contracts Program for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Digital Land Surveying Products and Services, contract DIR‑CPO‑5995. This contract establishes a compliant, competitively awarded procurement process for public‑sector entities seeking high‑accuracy GNSS receivers, GIS data‑collection tools, and related technical services.

Under DIR‑CPO‑5995, Texas state agencies, local government entities, public education institutions, and other public‑sector organizations inside and outside Texas are authorized to procure directly from Bad Elf without issuing a separate solicitation, consistent with DIR purchasing guidelines.

Bad Elf’s offerings under this contract include high‑accuracy GNSS receivers, GIS data‑collection tools, digital land‑surveying solutions, subscriptions, and GIS technical services, supported by a published pricing index and standard warranty and return policies.

“State and local agencies need a simple, dependable way to purchase the GNSS hardware and accessories their teams rely on,” said Larry Fox, VP of Marketing and Business Development. “Because this is a pre-negotiated contract, interested entities are authorized to quickly and easily purchase directly under the DIR contract. The absence of an RFP or competitive solicitation requirement offers a compliant means to acquire Bad Elf products.”

Contract details, eligible entities, and pricing documentation are available on the Bad Elf DIR information page.

About Bad Elf

Bad Elf designs and manufactures high‑accuracy GNSS receivers that deliver reliable, survey‑grade positioning for field teams across AEC, utilities, environmental services, and government agencies. Our products integrate seamlessly with iOS, Android, and Windows workflows, enabling professionals to collect accurate location data without complex setup or training.

Founded in 2010, Bad Elf is a U.S.‑based small business committed to open standards, exceptional customer support, and long‑term product reliability. Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Bad Elf receivers to improve field productivity, streamline GIS and survey workflows, and ensure data accuracy where it matters most.

