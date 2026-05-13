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Bridge Closure

Road and Bridges Department Notices Posted on May 13, 2026

SW Liberty Avenue Bridge will be closed starting at 7:30 AM on May 26, 2026, for bridge repairs and replacement of decking boards. This will result in the bridge becoming impassable on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, starting at 7:30 AM, and will be closed until further notice. 


For more information please call the Road & Bridge department at (863) 993-4821.  

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Bridge Closure

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