Bridge Closure
Road and Bridges Department Notices Posted on May 13, 2026
SW Liberty Avenue Bridge will be closed starting at 7:30 AM on May 26, 2026, for bridge repairs and replacement of decking boards. This will result in the bridge becoming impassable on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, starting at 7:30 AM, and will be closed until further notice.
For more information please call the Road & Bridge department at (863) 993-4821.
Loading
[{"WidgetSkinID":60,"ComponentType":3,"FontFamily":"League Spartan","FontVariant":"600","FontColor":"","FontSize":0.00,"FontStyle":0,"TextAlignment":0,"ShadowColor":"","ShadowBlurRadius":0,"ShadowSpreadRadius":0,"ShadowOffsetX":0,"ShadowOffsetY":0,"ShadowInset":false,"ShadowColor2":"","ShadowBlurRadius2":0,"ShadowSpreadRadius2":0,"ShadowOffsetX2":0,"ShadowOffsetY2":0,"ShadowInset2":false,"ShadowColor3":"","ShadowBlurRadius3":0,"ShadowSpreadRadius3":0,"ShadowOffsetX3":0,"ShadowOffsetY3":0,"ShadowInset3":false,"ShadowColor4":"","ShadowBlurRadius4":0,"ShadowSpreadRadius4":0,"ShadowOffsetX4":0,"ShadowOffsetY4":0,"ShadowInset4":false,"ShadowColor5":"","ShadowBlurRadius5":0,"ShadowSpreadRadius5":0,"ShadowOffsetX5":0,"ShadowOffsetY5":0,"ShadowInset5":false,"Capitalization":0,"HeaderMiscellaneousStyles1":"","HeaderMiscellaneousStyles2":"","HeaderMiscellaneousStyles3":"","BulletStyle":0,"BulletWidth":2.00,"BulletColor":"","LinkNormalColor":"","LinkNormalUnderlined":false,"LinkNormalMiscellaneousStyles":"","LinkVisitedColor":"","LinkVisitedMiscellaneousStyles":"","LinkHoverColor":"","LinkHoverUnderlined":false,"LinkHoverMiscellaneousStyles":"","LinkSelectedUnderlined":false,"ForceReadOnLinkToNewLine":false,"DisplayColumnSeparator":false,"ColumnSeparatorWidth":0.0000,"HoverBackgroundColor":"","HoverBackgroundGradientStartingColor":"","HoverBackgroundGradientEndingColor":"","HoverBackgroundGradientDirection":0,"HoverBackgroundGradientDegrees":0.0000000,"HoverBackgroundImageFileName":"","HoverBackgroundImagePositionXUseKeyword":true,"HoverBackgroundImagePositionXKeyword":0,"HoverBackgroundImagePositionX":{"Value":0.0000,"Unit":0},"HoverBackgroundImagePositionYUseKeyword":true,"HoverBackgroundImagePositionYKeyword":0,"HoverBackgroundImagePositionY":{"Value":0.0000,"Unit":0},"HoverBackgroundImageRepeat":0,"HoverBorderStyle":0,"HoverBorderWidth":0,"HoverBorderColor":"","HoverBorderSides":15,"HoverBorderRadiusTopLeft":{"Value":null,"Unit":1},"HoverBorderRadiusTopRight":{"Value":null,"Unit":1},"HoverBorderRadiusBottomRight":{"Value":null,"Unit":1},"HoverBorderRadiusBottomLeft":{"Value":null,"Unit":1},"SelectedBackgroundColor":"","SelectedBackgroundGradientStartingColor":"","SelectedBackgroundGradientEndingColor":"","SelectedBackgroundGradientDirection":0,"SelectedBackgroundGradientDegrees":0.0000000,"SelectedBackgroundImageFileName":"","SelectedBackgroundImagePositionXUseKeyword":true,"SelectedBackgroundImagePositionXKeyword":0,"SelectedBackgroundImagePositionX":{"Value":0.0000,"Unit":0},"SelectedBackgroundImagePositionYUseKeyword":true,"SelectedBackgroundImagePositionYKeyword":0,"SelectedBackgroundImagePositionY":{"Value":0.0000,"Unit":0},"SelectedBackgroundImageRepeat":0,"SelectedBorderStyle":0,"SelectedBorderWidth":0,"SelectedBorderColor":"","SelectedBorderSides":15,"SelectedBorderRadiusTopLeft":{"Value":null,"Unit":1},"SelectedBorderRadiusTopRight":{"Value":null,"Unit":1},"SelectedBorderRadiusBottomRight":{"Value":null,"Unit":1},"SelectedBorderRadiusBottomLeft":{"Value":null,"Unit":1},"HoverFontFamily":"","HoverFontVariant":"","HoverFontColor":"","HoverFontSize":0.00,"HoverFontStyle":0,"HoverTextAlignment":0,"HoverShadowColor":"","HoverShadowBlurRadius":0,"HoverShadowSpreadRadius":0,"HoverShadowOffsetX":0,"HoverShadowOffsetY":0,"HoverShadowInset":false,"HoverShadowColor2":"","HoverShadowBlurRadius2":0,"HoverShadowSpreadRadius2":0,"HoverShadowOffsetX2":0,"HoverShadowOffsetY2":0,"HoverShadowInset2":false,"HoverShadowColor3":"","HoverShadowBlurRadius3":0,"HoverShadowSpreadRadius3":0,"HoverShadowOffsetX3":0,"HoverShadowOffsetY3":0,"HoverShadowInset3":false,"HoverShadowColor4":"","HoverShadowBlurRadius4":0,"HoverShadowSpreadRadius4":0,"HoverShadowOffsetX4":0,"HoverShadowOffsetY4":0,"HoverShadowInset4":false,"HoverShadowColor5":"","HoverShadowBlurRadius5":0,"HoverShadowSpreadRadius5":0,"HoverShadowOffsetX5":0,"HoverShadowOffsetY5":0,"HoverShadowInset5":false,"HoverCapitalization":0,"SelectedFontFamily":"","SelectedFontVariant":"","SelectedFontColor":"","SelectedFontSize":0.00,"SelectedFontStyle":0,"SelectedShadowColor":"","SelectedShadowBlurRadius":0,"SelectedShadowSpreadRadius":0,"SelectedShadowOffsetX":0,"SelectedShadowOffsetY":0,"SelectedShadowInset":false,"SpaceBetweenTabs":0,"SpaceBetweenTabsUnits":"","Trigger":3,"AnimationId":"a2285d72-065d-491c-96e5-1cdc1194f291","AnimationClass":"animationa2285d72065d491c96e51cdc1194f291","ScrollOffset":33,"TriggerNameLowerCase":"pageload","ParentComponentWithTrigger":null,"BackgroundColor":"","BackgroundGradientStartingColor":"rgb(39, 50, 74)","BackgroundGradientEndingColor":"rgb(23, 99, 166)","BackgroundGradientDirection":1,"BackgroundGradientDegrees":0.0000000,"BackgroundImageFileName":"","BackgroundImagePositionXUseKeyword":true,"BackgroundImagePositionXKeyword":0,"BackgroundImagePositionX":{"Value":0.0,"Unit":0},"BackgroundImagePositionYUseKeyword":true,"BackgroundImagePositionYKeyword":0,"BackgroundImagePositionY":{"Value":0.0,"Unit":0},"BackgroundImageRepeat":0,"BorderStyle":0,"BorderWidth":0,"BorderColor":"","BorderSides":15,"BorderRadiusTopLeft":{"Value":null,"Unit":1},"BorderRadiusTopRight":{"Value":null,"Unit":1},"BorderRadiusBottomRight":{"Value":null,"Unit":1},"BorderRadiusBottomLeft":{"Value":null,"Unit":1},"MarginTop":{"Value":null,"Unit":0},"MarginRight":{"Value":null,"Unit":0},"MarginBottom":{"Value":null,"Unit":0},"MarginLeft":{"Value":null,"Unit":0},"PaddingTop":{"Value":1.5000,"Unit":0},"PaddingRight":{"Value":1.5000,"Unit":0},"PaddingBottom":{"Value":1.5000,"Unit":0},"PaddingLeft":{"Value":1.5000,"Unit":0},"MiscellaneousStyles":"margin-bottom: 1em;\ntransition: all .2s ease-in-out;\nborder-radius: 20px;\n}\n\n.widget.skin60 .widgetItem:is(:hover,:focus,:active,:focus-within) {\nbackground: #1763A6;","RecordStatus":0}]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.