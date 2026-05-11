18 RBmedia Titles Named Audible’s Biggest Audiobooks of Spring 2026

We’re proud to see so many RBmedia titles included in Audible’s biggest audiobooks of spring 2026—it’s a great reflection of the strength of our lineup this year.” — Troy Juliar

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that 18 of its titles have been named among Audible’s most anticipated listens of the season. Audible’s Spring Preview highlights the most exciting new releases from emerging writers to established authors and voices across all genres.Across its audio brands—including Recorded Books, Tantor, Dreamscape, Ascent Audio, and Kalorama—RBmedia titles releasing in the US and Canada were recognized in categories including Romance, Romantasy, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Horror, Bio & Memoir, Fiction, Nonfiction, and Well-Being. Highlights from this list include Devney Perry’s “Rites of the Starling,” Martha Wells’ “Platform Decay,” James S. A. Corey’s “The Faith of Beasts,” and Frankie Grande’s “Supergay!”Additionally, these RBmedia titles are also featured:• “The Library of Flowers” by L. C. Chu, narrated by Cindy Kay• “The Boleyn Secret” by Alison Weir, narrated by Rosalyn Landor• “Bodies of Work” by Clay McLeod Chapman, narrated by Hannah Cabell• “The Fourth Wife” by Linda Hamilton, narrated by Morgan Hallett• “The Bookshop of 99 Doors” by Jaime Jo Wright, narrated by Erin Bennett• “The Next Renaissance” by Zack Kass, narrated by Steve Menasche• “The Last Page” by Katie Holt, narrated by Elena Rey and Dan John Miller• “Procrastination Proof” by Jon Acuff, narrated by the author• “The Hive” by Ronald Malfi, narrated by Paul Bellantoni• “Thinking Sideways” by Jennifer Shahade, narrated by the author• “Code War” by Allie Mellen, narrated by Frances Anderson• “The Monsters We Made” by Peyton June, narrated by Justis Bolding and Suzy Jackson• “Storm Breaker” by Nisha J. Tuli, narrated by Soneela Nankani• “The Language of Liars” by S. L. Huang, narrated by Emily Woo Zeller“We’re proud to see so many RBmedia titles included in Audible’s biggest audiobooks of spring 2026—it’s a great reflection of the strength of our lineup this year,” said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer at RBmedia. “Congratulations to all the authors and narrators whose work is featured—we’re excited about the reception these titles are already receiving from listeners.”###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 100,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, Libro.fm, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com

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