Sarah J. Maas’ ACOTAR from RBmedia Unveiled as Spotify's Most Streamed Audiobook of All Time

RBmedia titles make up nearly half of the platform’s all-time list, including 7 of the top 10

Led by Sarah J. Maas’ ACOTAR series, having eight titles reach the top of Spotify’s all-time rankings underscores the strength of our publishing and our connection with listeners.” — Troy Juliar

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that its title “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas is Spotify's most streamed audiobook of all time in Premium. In total, eight RBmedia titles appear on Spotify’s list of the 20 most streamed audiobooks, with 7 in the top 10.Spotify recently unveiled its most streamed audiobooks of all time alongside its most streamed artists, albums, songs, and podcasts—noting that it’s been 20 years since the platform began.In addition to “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” Maas titles among Spotify’s most streamed audiobooks include “A Court of Mist and Fury,” “A Court of Wings and Ruin,” and “A Court of Silver Flames.”Rounding out RBmedia’s presence on the list are Rebecca Yarros’ “Fourth Wing” and “Iron Flame,” J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring,” and Robert Greene’s “The 48 Laws of Power.”“To have so many titles on Spotify’s most streamed list shows that audiobooks and music make a fantastic listener pairing. Led by Sarah J. Maas’ ACOTAR series, having eight titles reach the top of Spotify’s all-time rankings underscores the strength of our publishing and our connection with listeners,” said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer at RBmedia. “We’re honored to publish these works in audio and proud to see RBmedia so strongly represented across the platform.”###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 100,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, Libro.fm, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com

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