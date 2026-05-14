Avolve and iMS Launch Native DigEplan Integration to Streamline Processes for Faster Permit Approvals

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PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avolve , the leader in electronic plan review, and Intuitive Municipal Solutions ( iMS ), a leading modern Community Development Software, announces a native integration between iMS and Avolve’s DigEplan electronic plan review solution. Local government agencies need workflow automation that improves speed without sacrificing control, transparency, or reviewer judgment; this integration reduces handoffs and creates a more connected review process from permit intake through approval.The new native connection opens files submitted in iMS directly in Avolve DigEplan for markups and intake quality checks while reviewers’ comments and status updates write back to the matching permit record in iMS in real time. The result is a single authoritative permit record, reduced manual steps and resubmittals, and shortened review cycles while keeping applicants, reviewers, and staff in systems they already use. For agencies that already use or prefer Avolve ProjectDox, the iMS integration continues to support that workflow, while the new DigEplan integration extends customer choice and keeps the process tightly connected from intake through approval.“Bringing DigEplan directly into iMS was built around what development services teams do every day,” said Vance Bradshaw, President, Intuitive Municipal Solutions. “This integration eliminates duplicate data entry and rework, preserves a single authoritative permit record, and lets staff spend more time on high-value review work instead of coordination. It is a practical step toward faster approvals and a better experience for applicants and jurisdictions alike.”Agencies benefit from fewer duplicate steps and clearer communications because iMS’s workflow engine manages review sequencing and proactive notifications natively, helping reduce resubmittals and speed reviews. iMS maintains its long-standing Avolve ProjectDox integration for agencies already on that workflow, while the new DigEplan integration extends customer choice for agencies moving to that platform with a tightly coupled, turnkey experience and focused implementation support.Partnerships like this are strongest when they create real customer and community outcomes,” said George Mastakas, Chief Growth Officer, Avolve. “By bringing DigEplan directly into the workflows agencies already use, we’re helping create a more connected experience for staff and applicants while extending the value of our platform. It also shows how Avolve’s roadmap is built to deliver practical innovation through trusted partners, giving customers more flexibility, more choice, and more impact across the broader workflow.With Avolve and iMS, agencies gain a future-ready platform that scales with demand, lowers total cost of ownership, and delivers a transparent, applicant-friendly experience from submission to approved plans.About AvolveAvolve delivers the most trusted and proven electronic plan review solutions on the market, ProjectDox and DigEplan. These enable our 350+ customers to streamline and enhance operational efficiency for development services, making a meaningful impact on the communities they serve. Our market-leading investment in product research and development sets us apart, creating advanced digital solutions that transform both the applicant and reviewer experience. Highly rated customer support, coupled with our commitment to the highest security levels, has been key to Avolve’s success, which is a result of collaboration, shared values, and a commitment to excellence in every aspect of our business. For more information: www.avolvesoftware.com About Intuitive Municipal Solutions (iMS)Intuitive Municipal Solutions (iMS) delivers modern permitting, licensing and land management software that helps government agencies nationwide modernize Community Development functions and improve customer experience. Built on a non-legacy architecture, the iMS platform is highly configurable, so agencies can tailor workflows, forms and business rules without custom code. iMS combines rapid implementations, an agile product roadmap and world-class customer support to help jurisdictions adopt best-in-class capabilities while reducing review times, lowering total cost of ownership and improving staff productivity. For more information: www.ims16.com

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