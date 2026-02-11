Avolve Recognized Among the Top 100 Most Innovative Companies in GovTech

Avolve Logo Avolve Named on GovTech 100 2026 List

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avolve , the global leader in electronic plan review solutions for local governments, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the industry authoritative GovTech 100 for 2026. This marks the second consecutive year to receive GovTech recognition. Published annually by Government Technology, the list highlights the top 100 companies advancing innovation in state and local government in the United States.“Being named to the 2026 GovTech 100 is a meaningful recognition, especially alongside companies pushing real progress in this space. It reflects the strength of the Avolve team and their relentless focus on our customers and the problems governments actually need solved,” said Becky Tamashasky, CEO of Avolve. “We’re setting a high bar for how technology can support state and local governments, and we’re committed to continuing to lead with practical innovation that delivers real impact.”2025 was a particularly exciting year for Avolve with the company launching four innovations, affectionately known internally as the Big Four. By bringing AI, integrated GIS, sophisticated analytics, and mobile access to its solutions ProjectDox and DigEplan, Avolve solidified its standing as the global leader in electronic plan review solutions. As the only ePlan review provider with Esri ArcGIS embedded directly in plan review workflows and the first commercially available AI for automated pre-submission validation in government plan review, Avolve reinforced its position as one of the most forward-looking companies in the sector.“The GovTech 100 is a trusted benchmark for identifying the companies shaping how technology is built and deployed in state and local government,” said e.Republic CEO Cathilea Robinett in a press release announcing this year’s list. “In 2026, we’re seeing innovation increasingly centered on practical applications of AI, stronger cyber and operational resilience, and solutions that help government build and sustain its workforce. From emerging startups to established public companies, the GovTech 100 reflects a market gaining momentum by solving real problems and setting the pace for what’s next in public-sector innovation.”Avolve serves more than 350 agencies, supporting almost half of the top 50 largest cities in the United States. Their advanced electronic plan review solutions for state, county, and city customers have been shown to cut the time required for plan review in half.

