Avolve Recognized as an Esri Gold Partner, Advancing Location Intelligence within Plan Review

Avolve Logo Esri Partner Network Gold

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avolve , the leading provider of electronic plan review software, today announces promotion to Esri Gold Partner status recognizing Avolve’s significant commitment to integration with ArcGIS, Esri’s comprehensive geospatial platform and furthering geographic information system ( GIS ) capabilities for plan review. The combined solutions enable public sector organizations to unlock the collaboration tools needed to make informed development and construction decisions.Avolve is the only electronic plan review platform integrated with Esri, the global leader in location intelligence. Avolve’s commitment to innovate plan review has showcased the company as a rising star in the Esri Partner Network (EPN); together Avolve and Esri can remove data barriers for construction and asset management, providing holistic insight and more informed decision making.“Being elevated to Gold status within the Esri Partner Network is a true testament to the combined vision and shared striving for excellence, from both Esri and Avolve,” said Becky Tamashasky, Chief Executive Officer for Avolve. “Our goal was to apply the value that Esri’s advanced geospatial capabilities could bring to plan review for our customers. The layer of location insight within the same viewer, creates an integrated user experience, but it also empowers data-driven, more accurate decision-making that helps public authorities to overcome complex urban construction, ensuring that tomorrow’s community is able to thrive.”Combining Avolve’s proven plan review solutions (ProjectDox and DigEplan), with Esri’s ArcGISembedded spatial viewer, enables government to build thriving communities and resilient assets more efficiently than ever before. Government organizations can visualize proposed developments within the context of existing infrastructure and environmental factors, analyze critical data, such as floodplains, utilities, and fire hydrant accessibility, and enhance collaboration between government departments and external stakeholders, providing all parties with a single, integrated view of plan documents and geographic data.“Esri’s Partner Program Gold status is compiled of an accomplished group of partners. We are always looking for partners like this to further engage and equip planning departments across the globe with the tools they need to design sustainable, thriving communities,” said Keith Cooke, Director of Planning and Community Development Markets at Esri. “With Avolve now at this tier, we will continue to work in close strategic alignment with them to promote the benefits of linking GIS with the plan review process to help empower our clients to plan and build for tomorrow’s communities.”Avolve’s continued investment in R&D for its purpose-built electronic plan review software, has ensured that ProjectDox and DigEplan are unmatched in their breadth of support for public sector plan review. A foundational platform for modern agencies, Avolve’s end-to-end plan review is enriched with GIS data and AI-supported functionality, accessed from the field, and underpinned with built-in analytics and reporting. Embracing emerging technologies enables government agencies to stay ahead of the curve in digital government solutions.To see how Avolve’s industry-first solution can transform your construction plan review processes, book an appointment or visit Avolve’s website for more information.- Ends -About EsriEsri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.About AvolveAvolve delivers the most trusted and proven electronic plan review solutions on the market, ProjectDox and DigEplan. These enable our 350+ customers to streamline and enhance operational efficiency for development services, making a meaningful impact on the communities they serve. Our market-leading investment in product research and development sets us apart, creating advanced digital solutions that transform both the applicant and reviewer experience. Highly rated customer support, coupled with our commitment to the highest security levels, has been key to Avolve’s success, which is a result of collaboration, shared values, and a commitment to excellence in every aspect of our business. For more information: www.avolvesoftware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.