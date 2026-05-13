Bennie Tinson Candidate for Compton City Council, District 2

“I have experience as an educator, union organizer, and paralegal that lets me hit the ground running. District will be safer, revitalized, and better governed,” says Bennie Tinson. “Bennie mentors future leaders and fights for workers’ rights. He brings leadership and government experience to City Hall,” said Lois Harris, former School teacher, with Thomas

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With experience as an executive director, education advocate and SEIU Union Organizer, Bennie knows how to mentor the next generation and fight for workers' rights. He isn’t just running for office; he’s bringing a lifetime of professional leadership and "hit-the-ground-running" government experience to City Hall,” said Lois Harris, former teacher, Whaley Middle SchoolBennie Tinson, a veteran educator and community advocate, is running for the Compton City Council, District 2, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, to replace Andre Spicer, who is running for Mayor. Tinson is running on the following platform:A Vision for a Safer, Stronger District 2, focusing on the following priorities:• Public Safety & Infrastructure: Prioritizing the installation of speed bumps to protect children, fixing local streets, trimming trees, and modernizing drainage systems to prevent neighborhood flooding.• Revitalization: Transforming Long Beach Boulevard by eradicating sex trafficking and attracting new dining, shopping, and attainable mixed-use housing developments.• Neighborhood Quality: Reclaiming residential streets by removing commercial trucks and RVs, stopping industrial pollution, and implementing a 24-hour graffiti elimination policy.Tinson says his goal is to bring transparency, seasoned leadership, and renewed trust to City governance.He is the Executive Director of The Licensed Adult Residential Care Association (LARCA), a leading voice for licensed adult residential facilities in Los Angeles County. He aims to increase public awareness and support for housing and health solutions that serve vulnerable low-income elderly and adults living with serious mental illness.Tinson earned a Master's degree in Public Policy at Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from St. Olaf College . He also studied abroad at Harris Manchester College, Oxford University , in Oxford, England. Tinson is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Political Science and Religion at Claremont Graduate University ( https://www.cgu.edu/ ).He is a former employee of the Compton City Attorney’s Office ( https://www.comptoncity.org/our-city/elected-officials/city-attorney-eric-perrodin ), where he learned the inner workings of the City of Compton. He is a former Regional Manager for Government Affairs & Organizing at the Service Employees International Union ( https://www.seiu.org/ ). He’s also been Regional Director for Educators for Excellence, where he advocated for classroom teachers in Los Angeles, New York & Boston and a Lead Organizer with LA Voice ( https://www.lavoice.org/ ) and the Faith in Action Network ( https://faithinaction.org/ ).Tinson previously served as Director of Community Engagement at the California Charter School Association ( https://www.ccsa.org/ ), as an Associate Faculty member teaching Political Science at Mount San Jacinto Community College ( https://msjc.edu/index.html ), and as a Government Affairs Officer at Altura Credit Union ( https://www.alturacu.com/ ), where he advocated on behalf of California Credit Unions.He is a past recipient of the Woody Fleming & Willie Robinson Award from the California Friends of the African American Legislative Caucus."My goal has always been to improve lives through dedication and honesty," said Tinson. "I have deep-rooted experience as an educator, Union Organizer, and Paralegal; I will hit the ground running on day one. I am ready to ensure District 2 is safer, revitalized, and better governed," he concludes.“I invite you all to vote on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, for Mayor, City Council Districts 2 and 3, and City Clerk,” said Tinson.For more information, call (323) 305-9872 or go online to: https://bennietinson.com About Bennie TinsonAs a long-time resident, Compton Unified School District graduate, Community College Professor, SEIU Union Organizer, and City employee, I am prepared to serve as your City Councilman. My experience as a Paralegal in the City Attorney’s Office has given me knowledge of Compton’s governance, enabling me to serve effectively and advocate for residents. I currently serve as Executive Director at a community-based organization that partners with the LA County Department of Mental Health, focusing on homelessness and housing solutions for vulnerable residents.

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