Prairie Farms Family of Companies Celebrates Folds of Honor Partnership with Red, White & Boom Weekend in St. Louis

The Prairie Farms Family of Companies will bring together employees, farmer-owners, and community partners for a weekend of purpose and celebration during the Red, White & Boom Kickoff Weekend, May 15–17 in St. Louis. The Red, White & Boom weekend marks the start of Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy’s summer promotion celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, with each brand giving away 250 prizes to consumers throughout the season.

Weekend celebrations honor veterans, military families, and first responders with Heroes Edition ice cream launch

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prairie Farms Family of Companies will bring together employees, farmer-owners, and community partners for a weekend of purpose and celebration during the Red, White & Boom Kickoff Weekend, May 15–17 in St. Louis.Held in partnership with Folds of Honor, the weekend will feature activations at Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium centered around Red, White & Boom: Heroes Edition ice cream, highlighting the Prairie Farms Family of Companies’ support of Folds of Honor and its mission to provide academic scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled military service members and first responders.Throughout the weekend, Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy will serve free scoops of Red, White & Boom: Heroes Edition ice cream at the Prairie Farms Barn at Ballpark Village, with complimentary scoops available all season long for military members and first responders. Special $2.50 pricing for Red, White & Boom will also be offered to the general public throughout the baseball season. Weekend activities will include fan experiences, photo opportunities, and in-stadium celebrations tied to the launch of the summer program.“Red, White & Boom was created to capture the feeling of summer while supporting something much bigger than ourselves,” said Ryan Murphy, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Prairie Farms Family of Companies. “This weekend gives us an opportunity to bring people together, celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, and recognize the families, veterans, and first responders who serve our communities every day.”"With the Cardinals and Royals series bringing together fans from both Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy brands, this weekend creates a great opportunity to celebrate baseball, summer, and support for military families through Folds of Honor," said Mike LaMartina, President, Ballpark Village St. Louis.The Red, White & Boom weekend marks the start of Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy’s summer promotion celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, with each brand giving away 250 prizes to consumers throughout the season. A full schedule of weekend activities is attached.For more information, visit PrairieFarms.com/BOOM or HilandDairy.com/BOOM.###About the Prairie Farms Family of CompaniesPrairie Farms is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and South. The cooperative includes more than 500 farm families, 7,000 associates, 48 manufacturing plants, and over 100 distribution facilities, with annual sales exceeding $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry, setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., Prairie Farms’ distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States. For more information, visit Prairie Farms.com Hiland Dairy Foods Company is a leading farmer-owned dairy company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, providing dairy foods to retailers and communities across the Midwest and Texas. The company produces a full line of favorites including milk, cottage cheese, sour cream, yogurt, butter, and ice cream, with growing innovation in lactose-free milk and protein-rich dairy foods. Hiland also distributes beverages including Red Diamond Tea, juices, and lemonade. With more than 3,600 employees, Hiland is committed to delivering fresh, high-quality foods while supporting the farmers and communities it proudly serves. For more information visit HilandDairy.com.

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