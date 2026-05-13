Downtown San Bernardino is a Clean California Community

Downtown is now a California Clean City. The San Bernardino Justice Center is visible from Meadow Brook Park. Ray Blom, President of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, says cleaning up San Bernardino restores pride, builds community, and shows investment worth “E” street is clean in front of the former Clarion Hotel. Downtown San Bernardino is now a California Clean City. To become an officially designated Clean California Community, communities must meet at least 10 of the 15 established criteria. Photo by Chris Sloan The 13-story Rosa Parks Memorial State Building in San Bernardino houses several agencies, including Caltrans, the Department of Industrial Relations, Department of Rehabilitation, Medi-Cal Field Office, and Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board. Downtown San Bernardino’s Caltrans Clean California Community Designation reflects the community's hard work, said Mayor Helen Tran. The area has 38,250 workers, 50,567 residents, and 2,756 businesses, generating $6.7 billion in sales in 2024. “From the historic courthouse built in 1926, where President Lyndon B Johnson was an elevator operator, to the new courthouse built in 2013, San Bernardino has a vibrant downtown,” said Chuck Singleton. Photo by Chris Sloan

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of San Bernardino recently announced that its downtown area is one of the first 30 communities in the State of California to be designated a “ Clean California Community ” by Caltrans as part of the Clean CA initiative.The designation reflects a multi-year partnership between the City of San Bernardino, the Arts Connection/Arts Council of San Bernardino County , and local businesses Creative Grounds and Realicore.“Downtown San Bernardino’s Caltrans Clean California Community designation is a proud moment for our City and reflects the hard work of our community and partners, said Mayor Helen Tran. “This recognition also affirms our commitment to building a vibrant downtown that welcomes residents, attracts new businesses, and strengthens San Bernardino’s role as a hub for opportunity.”“The Clean City’s award, along with the remarkable drop in crime—now at a 25-year low—really makes Downtown an appealing spot for businesses. We’re hearing from more companies interested in leasing or purchasing space here,” shared Realicore’s David Friedman.The Clean California Program was launched in 2021 by Caltrans to clean up, reclaim, transform, and beautify public spaces statewide. Caltrans developed the program in partnership with Keep America Beautiful and Keep California Beautiful.To become an officially designated Clean California Community, communities must meet at least 10 of the 15 established criteria. Communities with full designation status receive a variety of benefits, including priority access to grants, educational resources, and recognition on state websites, social media posts, and media outreach.Downtown San Bernardino’s involvement with Clean California started in 2021, when the City Public Works Department, in partnership with local businesses and organizations, applied for and received a $722,000 grant to transform an alley between Court Street and 4th Street into an active gathering place, called Sole Alley ( https://www.sanbernardino.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=584&ARC=810 ).“This achievement wouldn't have been possible without a broad community effort, said Friedman. “Small businesses, nonprofit, city council members, and residents all came together to make our city cleaner.”Last summer, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced major milestones the program has achieved in the four years since its launch, including the removal of over 3 million cubic yards of litter and debris – enough trash to fill over 136,000 garbage trucks.“Cleaning up San Bernardino is about more than picking up trash—it’s about restoring pride, building community, and showing our neighbors that this city is worth investing in,” said Ray Blom, President of The City of San Bernardino Downtown Neighborhood Association.“He added, “When we take ownership of our streets and public spaces, we’re also taking ownership of our future. Every cleanup is a step toward a safer, stronger, and more united San Bernardino.”However, the initiative isn’t just dedicated to picking up litter.Qualifying Clean California Community criteria include free dump days, public education programs, community cleanups, greening and beautification efforts, highway art installations, new parks, and improvements to transit stations.Communities must also implement a system to measure and document their progress.In recent years, the City of San Bernardino has undertaken additional projects to help beautify the Downtown.Among those projects are the renovation of the historic California Theater’s front façade, the installation of solar lighting along several downtown corridors (2nd, 4th, and 6th Streets), the repaving of 2nd Street, and the demolition of the Carousel.“Downtown serves as the City's government and business center, with 38,250 people working there and 50,567 residents living there. It is home to 2,756 businesses that help sustain a lively economy, generating $6.7 billion in sales in 2024,” said Mayor Helen Tran.“When I relocated to the City of San Bernardino 50 years ago, it was truly an idyllic place, and I see it returning to that state,” said Rev. Chuck Singelton, pastor of Loveland Church. “That's why Loveland Church and Cascades Development Company are excited to be working in this great city once more.”For more information about buying or leasing space in Downtown San Bernardino, contact David Freeman at (909) 486-2957 or email him at dfriedman@realicore.com.About Realicore ( https://www.realicore.com/ Discover a one-stop shop designed to meet all your needs. Our Realicore agents bring a wealth of experience across various sectors, including industrial, retail, office, land, residential, and multifamily real estate, ensuring you find the perfect fit. With a strong reputation for prioritizing our clients’ needs, Realicore has become a trusted name and a success story in the Inland Empire's commercial and residential real estate markets.About Cascade Sonrise Development CorporationCascades Sonrise Development Corporation is a California-based enterprise specializing in Attainable Housing, drawing on extensive construction and development expertise. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals by promoting attainable housing, entrepreneurship, and economic and community development initiatives.

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