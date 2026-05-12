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Burnt Well Rest Area restrooms to be closed much of Wednesday

PHOENIX – The Interstate 10 Burnt Well Rest Area’s restrooms, drinking fountains and vending machines will be unavailable much of Wednesday, May 13, due to electrical system maintenance, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

This outage is scheduled to last from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at facilities serving both directions of I-10 at mileposts 86-87, about 8 miles west of Tonopah. Travelers will still be able to pull in to walk dogs, safely use smartphones and stretch their legs. 

Restrooms at the Bouse Wash Rest Area at milepost 53 will be available to westbound travelers, while eastbound travelers will have access to businesses in Tonopah and other locations approaching the Phoenix area.

For a list of all ADOT rest areas, please visit azdot.gov/RestAreas. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.

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Burnt Well Rest Area restrooms to be closed much of Wednesday

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