PODCAST: ADOT gets the Game and Fish Department's perspective on the I-17 wildlife overpass project south of Flagstaff
Listen to the episode! (or use the player below)
Construction is well underway on the I-17 wildlife overpass 12 miles south of Flagstaff. The bridge structure is substantially in place, but there's a lot more to this project, including new wildlife fencing. Listen to On the Road with ADOT as host Doug Nintzel gets an update from Jeff Gagnon, Wildlife Connectivity Specialist with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, ADOT's partner on this important project.
You can subscribe to episodes of On the Road with ADOT through Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You also can find episodes at azdot.gov/Podcast and featured in ADOT Blog posts.
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