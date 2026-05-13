Proven ROI Launches AI Search Visibility Framework With Two Free Tools

A unified system built to help brands win citations across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot, and Grok, with two free AI visibility tools at launch.

The AI Search Visibility Framework is how we make sure your brand is the one being cited, recommended, and clicked when buyers turn to ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini.” — John Cronin, Founder, Proven ROI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI search rewrites how buyers discover brands, Austin-based digital marketing agency Proven ROI today announced the launch of its AI Search Visibility Framework, a first-of-its-kind methodology engineered to help brands capture visibility, citations, and qualified pipeline across AI-powered search engines, large language models (LLMs), and traditional search platforms.The framework arrives at a pivotal moment for marketers. As ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and Grok reshape how buyers discover information, traditional SEO playbooks alone no longer guarantee discoverability. Proven ROI's new system is purpose-built to address this shift, combining classical search engine optimization (SEO), answer engine optimization (AEO), and generative engine optimization (GEO) into a single, measurable growth engine.A Unified Approach to AI VisibilityThe AI Search Visibility Framework integrates four connected disciplines that most agencies still treat as silos:SEO foundations: technical audits, on-page optimization, and authority building for Google and Bing.AEO (Answer Engine Optimization): structured content engineered to be cited by ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Claude.GEO (Generative Engine Optimization): entity, schema, and knowledge graph optimization that trains LLMs to recognize and recommend brands.Citation and visibility tracking: continuous monitoring of brand mentions, share-of-voice, and prompt-level rankings across every major AI search engine."AI search isn't a future trend, it's already rewriting the rules of demand generation," said John Cronin, Founder of Proven ROI. "Our clients are seeing 30 to 60 percent of their high-intent traffic touch an AI engine before it ever reaches their website. The AI Search Visibility Framework is how we make sure your brand is the one being cited, recommended, and clicked when that happens."Two Free AI Visibility Tools, Available NowTo mark the launch, Proven ROI is making two free, instant-result tools available to any brand, no credit card required.The Free AI Visibility Audit runs a brand through six leading AI platforms, ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and Grok, and returns results in under 60 seconds, including:A Visibility Score showing how prominently AI models reference the brand todayAn Entity Authority Rating measuring whether AI considers the brand a trusted, authoritative sourceA platform-by-platform breakdown across all six AI enginesA Brand Description Analysis showing how AI describes and recommends the brand to buyersA prioritized action plan of the highest-impact next stepsThe Free AI Competitor Comparison runs a head-to-head comparison between a brand and any competitor across the same six AI platforms, with results in under 60 seconds, including:Side-by-side visibility scoresPlatform-by-platform winners and tiesA gap analysis identifying where the lead is widest, and by how muchKey advantages and disadvantages in current AI positioningA strategic plan to close the gap and pull aheadBoth tools are free, require no credit card, and deliver instant results. Built on a Decade of Digital Marketing ExpertiseThe AI Search Visibility Framework is the product of more than a decade of Proven ROI's work guiding 500+ organizations, from venture-backed SaaS companies to multi-location service brands, publishers, and professional services firms, through complex digital transformations. That depth of experience across industries, search algorithms, and buyer behavior is what shaped the framework's design, and it's what positions Proven ROI to translate AI driven discovery into measurable revenue outcomes."Proven ROI has been our partner through every major shift in search, and we trust them to lead us through this one too," said a Director of Marketing at a Proven ROI SaaS client. "They were early to recognize that AI was changing buyer behavior, and they've consistently delivered the strategy and execution to keep us ahead.""We've worked with three agencies over the last five years, and Proven ROI is the only one that actually understands how AI search is changing buyer behavior," added a VP of Growth at a Proven ROI manufacturing client. "Their Austin team treats our pipeline like it's their own."Why Austin, Why NowHeadquartered in Austin, Texas, one of the fastest-growing technology and marketing hubs in North America, Proven ROI is doubling down on its mission to make world class AI search strategy accessible to organizations of every size. The agency's hybrid team of SEO strategists, content engineers, and AI researchers brings the depth of an enterprise consultancy with the speed and accountability of a boutique partner."Austin has always been a city that builds the future," Cronin added. "It's only fitting that the next generation of search strategy is being built here, by a team that has spent more than a decade earning visibility for clients in the hardest categories on the internet."Key Features at a GlanceUnified SEO, AEO, and GEO methodology purpose built for AI searchCoverage of all six leading AI platforms, ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot, and GrokFree AI Visibility Audit with instant scoring and a prioritized action planFree AI Competitor Comparison with side-by-side gap analysisDedicated Austin based strategy teamTransparent reporting tied to pipeline and revenue outcomesBook a Strategy SessionMarketing leaders ready to take ownership of their AI search presence can book a complimentary 30 minute strategy session with a Proven ROI senior strategist at https://www.provenroi.com/contact . Sessions include a live walkthrough of the prospect's current AI citation footprint and a customized roadmap for capturing share in the next two quarters.About Proven ROIProven ROI is an Austin, Texas-based digital marketing agency specializing in AI search visibility, SEO, AEO, GEO, and content strategy. With more than a decade of experience and 500+ client engagements across SaaS, professional services, publishing, healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer brands, Proven ROI helps organizations grow qualified pipeline through search. Learn more at provenroi.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.