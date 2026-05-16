Tesla Owners Club of Austin Brings Cybertruck Rodeo to Hidden Falls Adventure Park

Tesla Owners Club of Austin brings Cybertruck Rodeo to Hidden Falls with off road trails, live DJs, sponsors, food, and EV community fun.

Cybertruck Rodeo brings together innovation, adventure, and community in a way only Austin can. Hidden Falls is the perfect setting for this experience.” — Matt Holm, President, Tesla Owners Club of Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tesla Owners Club of Austin is bringing one of its most exciting community experiences yet to Hidden Falls Adventure Park with Cybertruck Rodeo , an off road focused Tesla gathering designed for adventure seekers, technology enthusiasts, and the growing electric vehicle community.Set against the rugged terrain of Hidden Falls Adventure Park in Texas, Cybertruck Rodeo gives attendees the opportunity to experience the excitement surrounding Tesla's groundbreaking Cybertruck in an environment built for exploration. The event will feature scenic trails, off road experiences, live DJs, sponsors, networking opportunities, food and drinks available for purchase, and a unique atmosphere centered around innovation and community.The first 400 attendees will receive free admission. Guests should check in at the gate upon arrival. Following early admission capacity, standard park entry fees may apply.Cybertruck Rodeo represents more than a traditional vehicle meetup. The event blends automotive culture, technology, entertainment, and community experiences into a large scale gathering designed for both Tesla owners and enthusiasts.Austin continues to emerge as a major hub for Tesla innovation and electric vehicle culture. As home to Gigafactory Texas and one of the fastest growing Tesla communities in the country, the region provides the ideal backdrop for a next generation event like Cybertruck Rodeo."Cybertruck Rodeo is about creating memorable experiences and bringing together people who are passionate about technology, innovation, and adventure," said organizers with Tesla Owners Club of Austin. "Hidden Falls creates the perfect setting to experience Cybertruck capability and community in a completely new way." Event registration and details are available at: https://posh.vip/e/cybertruck-rodeo About Tesla Owners Club of AustinTesla Owners Club of Austin is a community driven organization dedicated to connecting Tesla owners and enthusiasts through events, education, and shared experiences across Central Texas and beyond.

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