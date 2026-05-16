Austin based Proven ROI is helping brands understand and improve how AI platforms discover and recommend businesses.

If AI cannot find, understand, or trust your brand, customers may never discover you at all. Visibility now means more than rankings.” — John Cronin, CEO of Proven ROI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumers increasingly turn to AI powered tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and other answer engines to discover businesses, products, and services, one Austin marketing founder says many companies face a growing problem: AI may not know they exist.John Cronin, CEO and founder of Proven ROI , is warning businesses that traditional search strategies alone may no longer be enough in an era increasingly shaped by AI generated answers and zero click experiences."When people ask AI for recommendations, summaries, or solutions, they are often receiving direct answers instead of clicking through pages of search results," said John Cronin, CEO of Proven ROI. "If AI cannot find, understand, or trust your brand, customers may never discover you at all."The shift marks a significant change in how consumers search and make purchasing decisions. Rather than browsing multiple websites and comparing options manually, users are increasingly relying on AI systems to provide curated recommendations and summarized answers.According to Proven ROI, many businesses remain focused on rankings, impressions, and website traffic while overlooking a newer challenge: visibility within AI generated responses.The company believes organizations should begin evaluating how AI systems perceive and reference their brands across platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Copilot, Perplexity, and Grok.To help businesses understand their position in this evolving landscape, Proven ROI recently launched free tools designed to help organizations evaluate AI search visibility and compare how AI platforms describe and recommend brands.The company's AI visibility initiatives focus on helping organizations understand whether they are appearing in AI generated responses and identify opportunities to strengthen digital authority across emerging search experiences.Cronin believes the rise of AI search may represent one of the most important changes to online discovery since the early growth of traditional search engines."We believe businesses are entering a new era where visibility means more than rankings," Cronin said. "The future may belong to the brands AI systems recognize, trust, and recommend."For more information about Proven ROI and its AI visibility initiatives, visit Proven ROI.About Proven ROIProven ROI is an Austin based digital marketing and AI visibility company focused on helping brands improve search performance, increase discoverability, and strengthen how AI platforms understand and recommend businesses. The company specializes in SEO, AI visibility strategy, automation, paid media, CRM integrations, and revenue focused digital growth initiatives.

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