AuthMind Automations Brings Accelerated Identity Threat Remediation Across Agentic AI-Driven Environments

AuthMind

Agentic AI is multiplying identities faster than teams can manually govern them - New automation capabilities close the gap between detection and action

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuthMind , the leader in identity observability-driven threat protection, today announced the enhancement and availability of AuthMind Automations within its AuthMind Agentic AI Observability & Protection Platform . The enhanced features enable organizations to further streamline how they detect, prioritize, and automatically remediate identity-based threats across increasingly complex, AI-driven environments.As enterprises rapidly adopt agentic AI, non-human identities (NHIs), and cloud-native architectures, the identity attack surface has expanded dramatically. At the same time, attackers are using AI to compress the timeline from initial access to lateral movement into minutes, outpacing traditional identity security workflows that still rely heavily on manual investigation and response.AuthMind Automations addresses this gap by operationalizing what many identity security tools lack: the ability to not only surface threats, but to act on them immediately and intelligently. Rather than overwhelming security teams with alerts and fragmented findings, the platform continuously correlates identity activity across environments and automatically triggers precise remediation workflows with full context.“Security teams are still struggling just to get visibility into what their identities are actually doing,” said Shlomi Yanai, CEO of AuthMind. “Compound this with an execution problem of how to remediate what they do find. The real challenge is turning identity insights into action fast enough to stop modern attacks. AuthMind Automations further ensures that once a threat is identified, it’s not sitting in a queue, and instead is being addressed in real time.”Built on AuthMind’s patented Identity Access Flow Graph technology, the platform continuously observes identity behavior across AI agents, NHIs and human users, mapping access paths and detecting anomalies as they occur. Each finding is automatically enriched with full contextual intelligence, including identity ownership, access pathways, affected systems, and risk severity. It’s then routed into the appropriate remediation workflow without requiring manual triage.AuthMind Automations formalizes and expands three core automation capabilities within the platform:-- Automated Threat Detection and Response in Minutes: AuthMind identifies identity-based threats in real time and initiates automated response actions, reducing what traditionally takes weeks or months to investigate and contain into minutes.-- Automated Identity Posture and Operations: The platform continuously identifies and resolves identity blind spots across AI agents, NHIs, and human users, automating tasks such as credential misuse remediation, secrets rotation, orphaned account cleanup, and access hygiene improvements before they escalate into incidents.-- Automated Governance and Compliance: AuthMind transforms identity governance from periodic reviews into continuous enforcement, automatically detecting and remediating policy drift across access controls, privilege boundaries, and compliance requirements.Unlike traditional identity security solutions that rely on static snapshots or policy checks, AuthMind operates on real-time activity and verified behaviors. This approach significantly reduces false positives and ensures that remediation actions are both accurate and impactful.AuthMind Automations is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing enterprise workflows. Organizations can choose to route actions through IT service management (ITSM) platforms, enable AI-driven SOC automation, or allow AuthMind to take direct enforcement actions such as blocking access, revoking tokens, or rotating credentials instantly. Every action is fully audited, ensuring transparency and compliance regardless of how remediation is executed.“Automation isn’t about replacing security teams, it’s about enabling them to operate at the speed of the threats they’re facing,” Yanai added. “With AuthMind Automations, we’re closing the gap between detection and response so organizations can stay ahead of identity-based attacks, not chase them.”With identity now at the center of modern security risk, especially in environments shaped by AI and machine-driven access, AuthMind continues to advance its mission of delivering real-time identity observability paired with immediate, automated action.For more information on the AuthMind AI Observability & Protection Platform as well as its AuthMind Automations capabilities, visit: https://www.authmind.com/authmind-platform About AuthMindAuthMind empowers organizations to secure agentic AI, non-human (NHI), and human identities by continuously observing every access and understanding every activity across every environment. Unlike traditional identity tools, AuthMind’s patented observability provides real-time visibility into identity behavior, eliminating blind spots and shadow IT while transforming identity security from a static policy-based approach to dynamic AI-based solution. Founded in 2020, the Maryland-based company also has R&D operations in Pune, India. Visit www.authmind.com

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