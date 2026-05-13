AuthMind Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran Silvio Pappalardo as Chief Revenue Officer

AuthMind

Experienced cybersecurity leader joins AuthMind to accelerate growth across identity observability and agentic AI threat protection

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuthMind , the leader in identity observability–driven agentic AI threat protection, today announced the appointment of Silvio Pappalardo as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).Pappalardo brings more than 30 years of experience building and scaling cybersecurity companies across identity security, AI, and SOAR. As CRO, he will lead AuthMind’s global sales and customer success organizations as the company continues to expand its leadership position in securing agentic AI, non-human identities (NHIs), and human identities across modern enterprise environments.“Silvio has a proven track record of scaling cybersecurity businesses during major market transitions,” said Shlomi Yanai, CEO of AuthMind. “His deep expertise across identity security and emerging technologies makes him the ideal leader to help drive AuthMind’s next phase of growth.”Pappalardo joins AuthMind from a Google X spin out with a $5B+ valuation and Permiso Security, where he served as CRO and helped establish the company as a leader in Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR). He previously held leadership roles at QuintessenceLabs, Invotas (acquired by FireEye), and Absolute Software, where he led a $100M+ ARR business.“AuthMind is uniquely positioned to help enterprises secure the rapidly expanding identity attack surface created by agentic AI and autonomous identities,” Pappalardo said. “Organizations need real-time visibility into how identities behave across complex environments, and AuthMind is leading that transformation through identity observability.”About AuthMindAuthMind empowers organizations to secure agentic AI, non-human (NHI), and human identities by continuously observing every access and understanding every activity across every environment. Unlike traditional identity tools, AuthMind’s patented observability provides real-time visibility into identity behavior, eliminating blind spots and shadow IT while transforming identity security from a static policy-based approach to a dynamic AI-based solution. Founded in 2020, the Maryland-based company also has R&D operations in Pune, India. Visit www.authmind.com

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