AuthMind Awarded U.S. Patent for Real-Time Identity Observability Across Enterprise Network & Cloud Dataflows

AuthMind

Patent extends AuthMind's core method for detecting threats, risks, and governance issues that legacy IAM and modern SIEM tools cannot see.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuthMind , the pioneer of Identity Observability, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted U.S. Patent No. 12,609,957 B2 for the company's method of continuously monitoring network and cloud dataflow streams to detect identity security, authentication, and access policy violations in real time.In the era of rapid Agentic AI acceleration, understanding what AI agents actually do, instead of what they are provisioned to do, has become increasingly important. The patented method highlights the unique capability of the AuthMind platform to observe live traffic across enterprise network, cloud, and SaaS nodes, deriving identity and security intelligence directly from dataflow streams and cross-referencing observed behavior against unified network security, identity, and access data to identify potential violations and interesting patterns before damage occurs. Unlike traditional IAM tools that govern access at a configuration level, AuthMind's approach provides continuous visibility into what every identity is actually doing across the network at any moment.“This patent reflects what makes AuthMind fundamentally different,” said Shlomi Yanai, CEO at AuthMind. “By observing actual network traffic, we see what identities are really doing, not just what policies intend. Most identity risks, unknown agents, governance gaps, and misuse live in the network layer, invisible to tools focused solely on provisioning. As AI agents and non-human identities multiply, organizations need continuous observability that legacy IAM was never designed to deliver.”AuthMind's platform is purpose-built for enterprise CISOs, identity architects, and SOC teams. The granted patent reinforces the company's position as the category leader in Security and Identity Observability. For more information on the AuthMind AI Identity Observability & Protection Platform, visit https://www.authmind.com/authmind-platform About AuthMindAuthMind empowers organizations to secure agentic AI, non-human (NHI), and human identities by continuously observing every access and understanding every activity across every environment. Unlike traditional identity tools, AuthMind’s patented observability provides real-time visibility into identity behavior, eliminating blind spots and shadow IT while transforming identity security from a static policy-based approach to dynamic AI-based solution. Founded in 2020, the Maryland-based company also has R&D operations in Pune, India. Visit www.authmind.com

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