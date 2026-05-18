C&M Executive advances in the U.S. with a relationship-driven model

Emerson Carrijo, CEO da C&M

A model combining technology and local networks is already driving the company’s expansion and reflects a global internationalization trend

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a highly competitive market like the United States, growth requires more than technology. Increasingly, foreign companies are adopting relationship-driven strategies to accelerate their entry and expansion in the country — a movement that reflects a broader global trend.According to McKinsey & Company, companies that combine technology with local expertise can double their chances of success in international expansion efforts. Meanwhile, Harvard Business Review highlights that trust-based relationships remain one of the key decision factors in mature markets, especially in complex sales cycles.Within this context, C&M Executive, a company specializing in cloud-based corporate communication solutions, has been strengthening its presence in the United States through a strategy focused on building local networks and strategic partnerships. Since 2023, the company has been structuring this model alongside local partners, creating a relationship base that brings its operations closer to the real dynamics of the American market.“Entering more mature markets requires discipline, presence, and the ability to build trust. Technology is essential, but relationships are what sustain long-term growth,” says Emerson Carrijo.AchievementsIn practice, the strategy is already delivering consistent results. In a recent period, the company has secured new clients in the U.S. market, operating across sectors such as accounting, retail, solar energy, and services — industries that demand not only technological efficiency, but also proximity and personalized service.This progress has been driven by a model that turns local partners into strategic connection points with end customers, reducing cultural barriers and accelerating the business development cycle.Based on these initial results, C&M Executive plans to triple its client base in the United States over the next two years, maintaining its focus on the combination of technology, data intelligence, and relationships.The strategy also aligns with a broader market dynamic. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, small and medium-sized businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses in the United States, reinforcing the importance of more personalized and relationship-driven approaches to scaling in the country.In this context, even with the advancement of automation and artificial intelligence, customer experience remains strongly tied to trust and the quality of interactions — factors that favor models built on proximity and relationships.Beyond driving growth, the initiative also creates opportunities for new partners interested in joining the company’s operations in the U.S. market, strengthening an ecosystem that combines technology, local presence, and value creation.

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