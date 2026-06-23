C&M Executive brings together clients and entrepreneurs in the U.S. during Brazil match

Emerson Carrijo, CEO da C&M

SAO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZI House in Miami selected as venue to host guestsC&M Executive will host a gathering with clients and executives on June 24 (tomorrow) in Miami, Florida, as part of its international expansion strategy. The company has secured ZI House to welcome part of its client base and business network during the Brazil vs. Scotland match, investing in a format that combines experience, proximity, and business generation outside Brazil.The initiative aims to create an exclusive and comfortable environment to watch the match, featuring a typically Brazilian reception — including gastronomy, drinks, and curated activations designed to strengthen connections among guests.“International growth is not built on product alone — it’s built on presence. And real presence means being where the client is, building relationships within their context, not ours,” says Emerson Carrijo, CEO of C&M Executive.The initiative takes place at a time when the company is advancing as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) and expanding its corporate mobility portfolio, an area that has become a strategic pillar of its operations. More than a corporate event, the gathering reinforces relationships with clients who already operate in or are connected to the U.S. market, in a more informal setting aligned with the dynamics of international business.ZI House, the chosen venue, is a project designed to connect Brazilian brands expanding into the United States, bringing together executives and companies around high-quality networking and business opportunities.About C&M ExecutiveFounded in 2002, C&M Executive is a Brazilian company specialized in cloud-based corporate communications and IT support. Recognized for innovation and service quality, it has become one of GoTo’s main partners in Latin America and is part of the C&M Group, alongside Vocom — one of the most comprehensive cloud telephony platforms in the market.With operations in Brazil, the United States, and Mexico, C&M serves companies of all sizes, including DASA, Dolce & Gabbana, Smart Fit, Unimed, Avenue, and Cultura Inglesa. Under the leadership of Emerson Carrijo (CEO) and Leandro Motta (COO), the company continues to expand its international presence, reinforcing its commitment to connecting companies and markets through technology, trust, and excellence. More information is available on the website https://cemexecutive.com/

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