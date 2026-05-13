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Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Navy Nurse Birthday

Sailors and civilians serving aboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point gathered Wednesday, May 13, 2026 to celebrate the 118th birthday of the Navy Nurse Corps.

The bond we get to build with warfighters is unique, said Navy Capt. James J. Driscoll, the facility’s director. It’s something we can all take pride in and know we carry on a tradition steeped in excellence, he continued.

Nurses serve in a variety of roles aboard NMRTC Cherry Point, providing patient care to MCAS Cherry Point’s service members, their families and beneficiaries living in communities surrounding the base.

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Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Navy Nurse Birthday

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