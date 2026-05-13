Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Navy Nurse Birthday
The bond we get to build with warfighters is unique, said Navy Capt. James J. Driscoll, the facility’s director. It’s something we can all take pride in and know we carry on a tradition steeped in excellence, he continued.
Nurses serve in a variety of roles aboard NMRTC Cherry Point, providing patient care to MCAS Cherry Point’s service members, their families and beneficiaries living in communities surrounding the base.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.