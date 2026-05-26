Police Week 2026: Honoring the Fallen

Every siren, every patrol, and every sacrifice made by the officers at RAF Mildenhall tell a story of courage, and Police Week shines a spotlight on the heroes who risk everything to keep others safe.

Police Week at RAF Mildenhall is a memorial event that honors the dedication and sacrifice of military and civilian law enforcement officers. Throughout the week, Team Mildenhall recognized the hard work and commitment of Defenders and local police, while paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

During Police Week, RAF Mildenhall hosted a 24-hour memorial ruck, in which a POW/MIA flag remained continuously in motion, symbolizing that these service members are never forgotten, no matter how much time has passed.

“No words, ceremonies, or number of steps can erase the pain of loss,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Marlon Lewis, 100th Security Forces Squadron commander. “Despite the fact that these brave officers were taken from us far too suddenly and far too soon, they helped make the world a safer place, and their legacies will always endure.”

The 48th Fighter Wing joined in on police week events, participating in the Battle of the Badges. The event tested teamwork, endurance, and tactical skills through a series of challenging tasks.

The event serves not only as a time of remembrance but also as a celebration of the service and dedication of those who continue to protect others every day.