Charlotte County Committee Vacancies

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 13, 2026) – The Charlotte County Commission is seeking volunteers for the following appointments:

The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking a volunteer to fill a vacant position with term ending Oct. 31, 2026. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5602 or email Dawn.Johnston@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

The Environmentally Sensitive Lands Oversight Committee is searching for one Charlotte County citizen to volunteer as a representative of environmental expertise and to fill the unexpired term of Cody Oleckna. The term begins immediately and will expire on Dec. 31, 2027. If interested, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.

The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is searching for one volunteer in the following categories to complete the term of Angela Hogan. The term begins immediately and expires Dec. 31, 2026.

Citizen who is actively engaged in the residential home building industry in connection with affordable housing.

Citizen who is actively engaged in the banking or mortgage banking industry in connection with affordable housing.

Citizen who is a representative of those areas of labor actively engaged in home building in connection with affordable housing.

Citizen who is actively engaged as an advocate for low-income persons in connection with affordable housing.

Citizen who is actively engaged as a for-profit provider of affordable housing.

Citizen who is actively engaged as a not-for-profit provider of affordable housing.

Citizen who is actively engaged as a real estate professional in connection with affordable housing.

Citizen who actively serves on the local planning agency pursuant to F.S. section 163.3174.

Citizen who resides within the county.

Citizen who represents employers within the county.

Citizen who represents essential services personnel, as defined in the local housing assistance plan.

Please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov for more information.

The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2028, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2029.

Cook & Brown Street Unit is seeking two members to fill positions with a term through Oct. 31, 2027, two members to fill positions with terms through Oct. 31, 2028, and one member to fill a positions with terms through Oct. 31, 2029.

Don Pedro Knight Island Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2029.

Gardens of Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2029.

Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2028 and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2029.

Harbour Heights Street & Drainage Unit is seeking two members to fill positions with terms through Oct. 31, 2028.

Manasota Key Street & Drainage Unit is seeking two members to fill positions with terms through Oct. 31, 2028.

Manchester Waterway Benefit Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2028.

Mid-Charlotte Stormwater Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with term through Oct. 31, 2028.

Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2028.

Pirate Harbor Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with term through Oct. 31, 2028.

is seeking one member to fill a position with term through Oct. 31, 2028. Pirate Harbor Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Placida Area Street & Drainage Maintenance Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2028.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2028. Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2028.

Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2028.

Rotonda Sands North Street and Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2028.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2028. Rotonda West North Street and Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2028.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2028. South Charlotte Stormwater Utility Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

South Gulf Cove Street and Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

Suncoast Waterway Maintenance Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2028, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2029.

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