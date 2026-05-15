Traffic Advisory - Midway Boulevard between Green Street and Albury Drive Intermittent Lane Closure May 18-19

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 15, 2026) – Midway Boulevard between Green Street and Albury Drive will have intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, May 18 through Tuesday, May 19 for Bluestreak Telecommunications to install underground fiber.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Michael Miano, Bluestreak Telecommunications at 631-219-2924.

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