Traffic Advisory - Forrest Nelson Boulevard between Peachland Boulevard and East Corktree Circle Intermittent Lane Closures May 18-22

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 15, 2026) – Forrest Nelson Boulevard between Peachland Boulevard and East Corktree Circle will have intermittent lane closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22 for Irby Construction to install underground fiber.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Keil Carlton, Irby Construction, at 863-990-8330.

###