Charlotte County Recognizes National Economic Development Week

Charlotte County commissioners recognized May 10-16, 2026, as National Economic Development Week, highlighting the local partnerships that support business growth, entrepreneurship, job creation and long-term economic vitality throughout the county.

The proclamation recognizes the role economic development plays in strengthening communities by helping create, retain and expand jobs, supporting a stable tax base and improving quality of life. Representatives from SCORE, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Charlotte County Public Schools, and the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce joined Charlotte County Economic Development staff for the recognition.

“Economic development is a team effort, and Charlotte County is fortunate to have strong partners who work every day to support local businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Kay Tracy, director of Charlotte County Economic Development. “National Economic Development Week gives us an opportunity to recognize the people and organizations helping businesses start, grow and succeed in our community.”

In Charlotte County, economic development work includes business retention and expansion, workforce development, site readiness, small business support and collaboration with local, regional and state partners.

For information, contact Maria Vastola at 941-764-4942 or maria.vastola@charlottecountyfl.gov

###

From left to right: Maria Vastola, Mark Vianello, Janet Johnson, Brian Granstra, William Reynolds, Commissioner Constance, Sean McLaughlin, Bob White, Kay Tracy, Kristy Sisler, Jordan Ray