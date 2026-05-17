Rescission of Precautionary Boil Water Notice – Ohara Area May 17
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 17, 2026) – The Charlotte County Utilities Department has rescinded a precautionary boil water notice for customers in the Ohara area. It is safe to resume normal water use.
Affected customers:
4526 through 4678 Herman Circle
18364 through 18629 Briggs Circle
4468 through 4518 Henneman Circle
4461 through 4518 Cunningham St.
4469 through 4519 Herder St.
4461 through 4518 Britnall St.
4468 through 4500 Costello St.
4461 through 4509 Harrington St.
18191 through 18470 Burkholder Circle
4460 through 4519 Belfountain St.
18246 through 18727 Arapahoe Circle
5051 through 5196 Crawfordsville Drive
18255 through 18727 Van Nuys Circle
18254 through 18759 Kerville Circle
4483 through 4510 Gillen St.
18092 through 18279 Bracken Circle
4460 through 4519 Sutlive St.
4518 through 4679 Fallon Circle
18011 through 18625 Ohara Drive
5008 through 5195 Silver Bell Drive
18498 through 18731 Fort Smith Circle
18498 through 18883 Ashcroft Circle
18498 through 18995 Ayrshire Circle
5000 through 5217 Chaves Circle
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