Rescission of Precautionary Boil Water Notice – Ohara Area May 17

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 17, 2026) – The Charlotte County Utilities Department has rescinded a precautionary boil water notice for customers in the Ohara area. It is safe to resume normal water use.

Affected customers:

4526 through 4678 Herman Circle

18364 through 18629 Briggs Circle

4468 through 4518 Henneman Circle

4461 through 4518 Cunningham St.

4469 through 4519 Herder St.

4461 through 4518 Britnall St.

4468 through 4500 Costello St.

4461 through 4509 Harrington St.

18191 through 18470 Burkholder Circle

4460 through 4519 Belfountain St.

18246 through 18727 Arapahoe Circle

5051 through 5196 Crawfordsville Drive

18255 through 18727 Van Nuys Circle

18254 through 18759 Kerville Circle

4483 through 4510 Gillen St.

18092 through 18279 Bracken Circle

4460 through 4519 Sutlive St.

4518 through 4679 Fallon Circle

18011 through 18625 Ohara Drive

5008 through 5195 Silver Bell Drive

18498 through 18731 Fort Smith Circle

18498 through 18883 Ashcroft Circle

18498 through 18995 Ayrshire Circle

5000 through 5217 Chaves Circle

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