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Rescission of Precautionary Boil Water Notice – Ohara Area May 17

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 17, 2026) – The Charlotte County Utilities Department has rescinded a precautionary boil water notice for customers in the Ohara area. It is safe to resume normal water use.

Affected customers: 

4526 through 4678 Herman Circle 
18364 through 18629 Briggs Circle 
4468 through 4518 Henneman Circle 
4461 through 4518 Cunningham St. 
4469 through 4519 Herder St. 
4461 through 4518 Britnall St. 
4468 through 4500 Costello St. 
4461 through 4509 Harrington St. 
18191 through 18470 Burkholder Circle 
4460 through 4519 Belfountain St. 
18246 through 18727 Arapahoe Circle 
5051 through 5196 Crawfordsville Drive 
18255 through 18727 Van Nuys Circle 
18254 through 18759 Kerville Circle 
4483 through 4510 Gillen St. 
18092 through 18279 Bracken Circle 
4460 through 4519 Sutlive St. 
4518 through 4679 Fallon Circle 
18011 through 18625 Ohara Drive 
5008 through 5195 Silver Bell Drive 
18498 through 18731 Fort Smith Circle 
18498 through 18883 Ashcroft Circle 
18498 through 18995 Ayrshire Circle 
5000 through 5217 Chaves Circle 

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Rescission of Precautionary Boil Water Notice – Ohara Area May 17

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